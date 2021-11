All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With House of Gucci slated to land in theaters this Thanksgiving, the first hit of unofficial movie merch arrives today, in the form of a limited-edition makeup launch from Lady Gaga herself. There is no explicit tie-in, but the Casa Gaga Italian Glam Collection has all the calling cards of a longstanding luxury brand, down to the shiny gold compacts. And, of course, the new sweep of formulas found their way into Gaga’s own makeup trailer on set, according to Sarah Tanno, the Oscar winner’s longtime makeup artist and global artistry director for Haus Laboratories Makeup by Lady Gaga.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO