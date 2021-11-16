Watch: Prime Wilt Chamberlain vs. PRIME Giannis Antetokounmpo 1-on-1 | THE PORTAL EPISODE 2

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks beat the odds last season when they returned from a 2-0 deficit in the 2021 NBA Finals, led by the Greek Freak, who dominated the series from start to finish. After an offseason full of rumors suggesting Giannis wouldn't re-sign with the Bucks and...
Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
LeBron James was recently involved in a highly publicized incident during the recent Lakers-Pistons game. Tensions ran high, and there is no question that this was something uncharacteristic for an NBA game. The incident started when LeBron James inadvertently hit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, which led to a huge mid-game...
LeBron James sent the rest of the basketball world a message about his son’s future in the sport on Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video of Bronny throwing the basketball off the backboard and doing a windmill dunk. LeBron focused on the incredible hops his son has.
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
The Los Angeles Lakers were upset big time by a previously winless Oklahoma City Thunder squad. Russell Westbrook was in no mood after the loss as OKC’s Darius Bazley dunked the ball in the game’s final seconds. Russ garnered his second technical of the game after jawing over the play, which led to his ejection.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing Brook Lopez, that much is made even more clear after the Milwaukee Bucks blew a 21-point lead and lost to the New York Knicks by 15 points. To recall, during his postgame presser following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 27, Antetokounmpo pleaded Lopez to come back soon. While Giannis was smiling–looking like he was joking–he was serious in his desire to have their big man back.
Even at 36-years-old, LeBron James stands as one of the NBA's top players. He's so good, in fact, that any team he's on is an instant title contender. At first glance, that certainly holds true for this season's Lakers, a team with Bron, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard (just to name a few).
The Los Angeles Lakers faced a moment of truth against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. LeBron James was ejected three minutes into the third quarter for throwing an elbow towards Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart. The Lakers didn’t put forth the most inspiring effort in the ensuing minutes. They faced a 15-point deficit heading into the final frame.
Kobe Bryant will forever be considered one of the greatest players to have ever picked up a basketball. As it turns out, the Los Angeles Lakers icon was never really the best teammate — at least when it comes to building close personal relationships off the court. Pau Gasol, a...
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a phenomenal player, there are no doubts about that. In his career, the Greek Freak has already won several accolades, including an NBA Championship last season. Compared to the rest of the NBA, Giannis relies more on his inside scoring and sheer athleticism instead of heavily basing...
The Los Angeles Lakers were in desperate need of a win on the heels of their blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls on their home floor, but they didn't have any answers for the Milwaukee Bucks tonight — specifically Giannis Antetokounmpo. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market...
Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
