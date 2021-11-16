New Jersey To Invest $400 Million To Improve States Colleges, Universities

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) and New Jersey City University (NJCU) have been selected to participate as a team in the Aspen Institute-American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) Transfer Student Success and Equity Intensive (TSSEI) Cohort. This prestigious Transfer Intensive is a one-year, privately funded initiative consisting of monthly sessions to support partnerships between community colleges and four-year universities in advancing practices and policies associated with improved, more equitable transfer student success. The sessions provide practical support in accelerating transform reform. Topics will include setting a bold transfer vision, defining long-term goals for transfer success and equity outcomes, identifying strategies to support seamless academic pathways to baccalaureate programs, and transforming culture. The program is supported through the Ascendium Education Philanthropy. “As always, we are very proud to partner with NJCU, and to have been chosen as part of this nationally recognized initiative,” said Dr. Christopher Reber, President of HCCC. “We thank the Aspen Institute and AASCU for their leadership in providing more equitable educational opportunities for the men and women of our community. The deeply rooted HCCC-NJCU partnership has been beneficial to thousands of students, and this initiative is testimony to the importance of our alliance.”

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO