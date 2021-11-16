Illini Football Coach Bret Bielema Tests Positive For COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The message spread from Owen Carney, Casey Washington and Vederian Lowe was singular and clear, if not a bit of a cliché: next man up. This is one of the tritest sports clichés around. Everyone knows it and eyes roll when it gets mentioned. In the case of the Illinois football team, it feels deeply rooted into the core of the program. It has to be. On Saturday Bret Bielema won’t coach at Iowa after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. That’s not changing. Assistant head coach/wide receivers coach George McDonald will act as Illinois’ head coach. The goal to walk into Iowa City and beat the Hawkeyes — for a third consecutive road win over a ranked opponent — remains the same with or without Bielema, in his first year at Illinois.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO