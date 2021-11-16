ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Illini Football Coach Bret Bielema Tests Positive For COVID-19

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) The Illini football team will miss head coach Bret...

247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about the second bye week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — For the second time in three weeks, the Illinois football team has a bye week. Thanks to a Week Zero game against Nebraska, Illinois gets two in-season bye weeks and the coaching staff will be back on the recruiting trail. The Illini (4-6, 3-4) have won two of the last three games, both against ranked teams on the road, and likely need to win the final two games of the season (at Iowa) and against Northwestern to become bowl eligible.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

Bielema believes Illini in good hands

With his absence from Saturday's game at Iowa forced after testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema remains confident that things will be in good hands. Bielema plans to use technology to be present as much as possible as the Fighting Illini prepare for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

'We're built for adversity': Illini ready to roll into Iowa City without head coach Bret Bielema

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The message spread from Owen Carney, Casey Washington and Vederian Lowe was singular and clear, if not a bit of a cliché: next man up. This is one of the tritest sports clichés around. Everyone knows it and eyes roll when it gets mentioned. In the case of the Illinois football team, it feels deeply rooted into the core of the program. It has to be. On Saturday Bret Bielema won’t coach at Iowa after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. That’s not changing. Assistant head coach/wide receivers coach George McDonald will act as Illinois’ head coach. The goal to walk into Iowa City and beat the Hawkeyes — for a third consecutive road win over a ranked opponent — remains the same with or without Bielema, in his first year at Illinois.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Illini

Illinois football makes final road trip of season, heads to No. 17 Iowa without Bret Bielema

Illinois football will travel to Iowa City this Saturday to face No. 17 Iowa in its penultimate game of the regular season at 1 p.m. Iowa is 8-2 on the season and will be Illinois’ third consecutive ranked road opponent. The Illini have found ways to upset those previous two ranked opponents in Minnesota and Penn State, but this weekend will be a little bit different. The Illini will be without head coach Bret Bielema, who tested positive for COVID-19 early this week.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illini set to play against Iowa without Bret Bielema

IOWA CITY (WCIA) — Bret Bielema will have to watch Saturday’s game like most of Illini nation: on TV. The Illinois head coach tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, meaning he won’t be able to accompany the team on their trip to Iowa to take on No. 17 Iowa. The biggest storyline heading into […]
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema reveals message to team before Iowa game in his absence

After Illinois head coach Bret Bielema was sent into isolation with a positive COVID-19 test this week, the Illini coach went into lockdown in a Champaign area Aribnb. A plan had always been in place in case the problem arose but nobody wants to have to use it. According to Bielema not much changes, aside from him being there. And the coach sent along a message to his team, “nothing really changes on game day.”
ILLINOIS STATE
