Spectrum Health in W. Michigan sees ‘dramatic’ virus spike

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients at a major hospital network in western Michigan is up 40% since Nov. 1 as a fall surge pounds the state, officials said Tuesday.

Spectrum Health reported 367 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, a “dramatic” increase in recent weeks, said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan.

A common thread among many: no vaccination.

The seven-day test positivity rate was 22.6%, the highest since the pandemic began in 2020, Elmouchi said.

The state health department on Monday said it was the first time in more than six months that Michigan hospitalizations had crossed 3,000.

“Everybody is seeing this massive uptick,” Elmouchi said of Michigan health care providers.

The state reported a 70% first-dose vaccination rate among people 16 and older. About 63% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

Michigan flu vaccination rate is below national average

Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine in September or October to prepare for the flu season in the late fall and winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sparrow union members vote to authorize strike

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The fight over a new contract between health workers and Sparrow Hospital is heating up. The union representing health care workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if needed. Sparrow Hospital has responded by making changes to the proposed contract in the last hour. The strike authorization vote that was passed […]
LANSING, MI
State Reps. Brixie, O’Neal introduce legislation to invest federal funds in Michigan communities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Representatives Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Township) and Amos O’Neal (D-Saginaw) introduced House Bills 5583 and 5584 on Monday which aim to invest $500 million of the state’s federal funding from the American Rescue Plan and infrastructure bill into Michigan’s lowest-funded cities, counties and school districts. “Our reliance on property taxes and wide […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Street-based outreach works to help the homeless community

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)—Research from the US Council on homelessness shows that there are nearly 9,000 people currently living on the streets here in Michigan. This week one Lansing man joined that number voluntarily to help raise awareness on the conditions many are facing as temperatures drop. “I wanted to be cold for a week, and […]
LANSING, MI
Groups rally for the right to choose whether or not to get Covid-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—As Covid-19 numbers rise nationwide, companies are deciding whether or not to require a vaccine mandate. President Joe Biden wants to require workers at companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated – or get tested for the virus weekly. Today around 100 people gathered outside of the Consumers Energy Headquarters in downtown […]
JACKSON, MI
Lansing businesses need more staff for holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several businesses across the country are still struggling to hire employees, and with the holiday season in full swing, many stores need help handling the large crowds of holiday shoppers. If you’re searching online for holiday jobs in Mid-Michigan, several big brand companies like Burlington, and Macy’s will come up. The […]
LANSING, MI
