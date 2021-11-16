LSU lifts campus indoor mask mandate

Officials with Louisiana State University announced students will no longer be required to wear masks indoors while on the Baton Rouge campus. The lifted mandate also ends restrictions for on-campus events, effective today.

The lifted mandate comes after a recommendation from LSU’s Health and Medical Advisory Committee, which consists of medical doctors, epidemiologists, engineers and biomedical researchers from across the state.

In a letter released to faculty, staff and students, LSU President William F. Tate IV said, “I want to add that we are moving forward with confidence, but with caution. While we are encouraged by the low number of cases we have seen this fall, and the overall success of our COVID policies and protocols, the pandemic is still a fluid situation.”

“We will continue to carefully monitor trends, and these protocols are subject to change if transmission patterns, number of cases, or positivity rates in the Baton Rouge area change significantly. The health and safety of our campus community remains our highest priority.”

Tate thanked the LSU community saying the vast number of students and faculty getting vaccinated helped move the university towards lifting the mask mandate.

Tate also says quarantine protocols will remain unchanged, wastewater testing will remain in place, and testing of unvaccinated individuals will continue. More information about what to expect in the spring semester will be coming soon.

