Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr followed standard coaching protocol Friday when asked about Alex Caruso's stellar defense. He praised his toughness and his intelligence, commended the Chicago Bulls for the wise pickup, but in the process, threw in one little unintentional jab that will sting Lakers fans all season. "I was really happy to see him go to the Eastern Conference," Kerr quipped. He has plenty of reason to be. After trying and failing to land Caruso as a 2019 free agent, the Warriors lost to the Lakers in the play-in round last season thanks in large part to the defense Caruso played on Stephen Curry.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO