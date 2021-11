Chris Weidman has gone in on Conor McGregor following his leg break meme. Conor McGregor seems to have made another enemy in Chris Weidman. Recently McGregor posted a meme of himself, Weidman, and Anderson Silva all with broken legs. The nature of the photo was suggesting that McGregor has been tougher through his rehab from his leg break than the other two men. Weidman took his frustration with McGregor out in his Won’t Back Down Podcast. (h/t Sportskeeda).

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO