UFC

Chael Sonnen claims that Jon Jones publicly called the District Attorney a ‘loser’

By Hugh Farrell
punditarena.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of his recent Youtube videos, Chael Sonnen seemed convinced that a recently deleted tweet by Jon Jones was pointed at the Las Vegas district attorney. The tweet by Jones claimed that anyone still talking about the Las Vegas incident was “a loser” that still lived in their mothers’ basement....

punditarena.com

Comments / 1

UFC

