One day after saying he would no longer push for the Transportation and Climate Initiative this year, Gov. Ned Lamont changed course again on Wednesday, saying he would “absolutely” sign the measure if it reaches his desk. “If somebody wants to take the lead and get this to my desk, I’ll sign it,” the Democratic governor told reporters. Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney said the governor, ...

HARTFORD, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO