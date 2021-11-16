ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Chael Sonnen refers to Conor McGregor as ‘a little rich weirdo’

By Hugh Farrell
punditarena.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChael Sonnen has taken to Twitter, claiming that Conor McGregor is turning into ‘a little rich weirdo’ and its ‘not for the first time’. Sonnen began by saying “@TheNotoriousMMA is turning into a little rich weirdo.”. The statement warranted a witty response from McGregor as he replied, “Says the...

punditarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Conor McGregor willing to face fellow lightweight Michael Chandler 'at some stage'

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler might have lost to Justin Gaethje last weekend in New York -- but he appears to have caught Conor McGregor's attention in doing so. Chandler (22-7) suffered a unanimous decision loss to Gaethje at UFC 268 on Saturday in a three-round bout that is the likely front-runner for Fight of the Year. Gaethje knocked Chandler down with an uppercut in the second round, but Chandler managed to survive and even move forward through the final bell. Both men went immediately to the hospital.
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor agrees to fight Michael Chandler as UFC return edges closer

Conor McGregor has agreed to a future bout with Michael Chandler, following the latter’s instant classic against Justin Gaethje on Saturday.In the main-card opener at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden, Chandler suffered a unanimous decision defeat by Gaethje in a fight of the year contender.The result in New York City saw Chandler’s UFC record slip to 1-2 since the former Bellator champion’s arrival in the promotion late last year.The American enjoyed a successful UFC debut in January as he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round, with that bout taking place on the undercard of McGregor’s second...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Chael Sonnen
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Anderson Silva
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor drops truth bomb on breaking his leg

Conor McGregor recently made waves when he tweeted a meme about broken legs. UFC fighter Chris Weidman was quick to respond and he was not happy. Conor McGregor replied to Weidman and ended up dropping some shocking news on the leg break. He knew it would happen at UFC 264.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Can Conor McGregor still land an elite-level UFC opponent?

In order to make another statement return in the UFC, Conor McGregor should be able to, as much as possible, find the most worthy opponent available. Conor McGregor is no stranger to lengthy lay offs and strong comebacks in the UFC. In fact, after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, “The Notorious” went on to a more than one-year hiatus only to bounce back with a stunning TKO win over Donald Cerrone in 2020.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen shares bold prediction about Kamaru Usman

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen shared a bold prediction about UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, suggesting he will retire sooner than later. Usman just defeated his archrival, Colby Covington, for the second time when he won a hard-fought unanimous decision over him at UFC 268 this past Saturday night in New York City. For Usman, the win over Covington improved his UFC record to 15-0. He is currently first or second in nearly all of the welterweight division’s all-time records, right behind UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre. Even though he hasn’t caught GSP in terms of title defenses yet, UFC president Dana White recently admitted that Usman has surpassed GSP in his eyes in terms of being the greatest fighter of all time in the welterweight division.
UFC
mmanews.com

Khamzat Chimaev Extends A Proposal To Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev has apparently thrown his hat into the Conor McGregor Sweepstakes. No fighter alive has been challenged more times than Conor McGregor. It is well known that a bout against the Irish Superstar is a red panty night, so it has been a common occurrence for fighters of multiple weight classes to call McGregor out for a fight. Sunday afternoon, seemingly out of nowhere, UFC welterweight and rising star Khamzat Chimaev joined that list.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connor Mcgregor#Combat#Thenotoriousmma#Niiiice N#Mcgregors#Mtv
mmanews.com

Justin Gaethje Accuses Conor McGregor Of Chasing His “Sloppy Seconds”

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has accused former two-division champion Conor McGregor of going after his “sloppy seconds” in the Octagon. Gaethje recently returned to action after over a year away. After failing to become the first blemish on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s record at UFC 254 last October, “The Highlight” found himself on the sidelines without an opponent and without a place in the vacant title fight at UFC 262.
UFC
mmanews.com

Michael Bisping Implores Fighters To Stop Calling Out Conor McGregor

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has called for UFC fighters to stop calling out former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor, one of the most successful martial artists in history, both in terms of accolades and fortune acquired, was last in action at UFC 264 in July this year. After returning to the win column last January against Donald Cerrone, the Irishman moved down to lightweight in the hopes of mounting a charge back to the 155-pound gold.
UFC
Yardbarker

An Old Video Resurfaces of Conor McGregor Predicting his own Downfall

Conor McGregor has lost three of his last four fight inside the Octagon one to bitter rival Khabib and now two to American Dustin Poirier, we all hope to see a fourth and final rematch to decide who is the best fighter between the Irishman and the American. We will surely get it sometime next year and if McGregor loses that it will be a long way back for the Irishman inside the Octagon.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Rafael dos Anjos sends a message to Conor McGregor: “See you in 2022”

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos sent a message to longtime rival Conor McGregor, saying “see you in 2022.”. Dos Anjos becomes the latest in a long line of fighters to call out McGregor. In the last few weeks, we have seen a number of MMA fighters such as Max Holloway call out McGregor for his highly-anticipated return to the cage in 2022. But if you ask dos Anjos, it will be him who gets the fight, nearly six years after their first fight fell apart ahead of UFC 196.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor & Max Holloway Partake In “Light” Social Media Banter

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor were involved in a bit of Twitter banter on Tuesday afternoon. This Saturday at UFC Vegas 42, Max Holloway will face Yair Rodriguez in the main event. Rodriguez is talented enough to warrant any fighter’s undivided attention, but when speaking of the future this week, Holloway floated the idea of facing Conor McGregor again some time down the line. The two competed at featherweight in 2013 in a bout that saw McGregor win via unanimous decision.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Stamp Fairtex addresses Conor McGregor supporting Ritu Phogat

Stamp Fairtex responds to Conor McGregor voicing his support for Grand Prix finals opponent Ritu Phogat. The Irish superstar took to Twitter a few days ago on Diwali to announce his love for Indian culture. By proxy, retweeting a photo of Ritu Phogat en route to the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix finals and showing his support for The Indian Tigress.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor reacts to Ian Garry’s UFC debut at UFC 268

Conor McGregor has been a big fan of everything that is Ireland in MMA. That was amplified at UFC 268 when the highly touted Ian Garry made his debut at the event. Ian Garry spent the entire lead up to his fight being compared to Conor McGregor and he had a lot of hype at UFC 268. It paid off as he was able to score a big knockout over Jordan Williams.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jorge Masvidal beefs with Conor McGregor after pullout potshot

Nobody is particularly happy with Jorge Masvidal at the moment. The longtime veteran was forced to withdrawal from a scheduled bout vs. Leon Edwards due to injury, and as a result, every fighter who has beef with him is taking a chance to dump on “Gamebred.” Edwards accused him of fraudulent behavior and ducking, while ex-roomie Colby Covington did his best to angle for a fight vs. the “fragile” BMF king.
COMBAT SPORTS
newyorkcitynews.net

Conor McGregor ashamed of Irish govt after new Covid restrictions

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has slammed the Irish government after it unveiled its latest Covid restrictions. The loudmouth former two-weight UFC champion often engages in Twitter sparring with MMA rivals such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, but this week it was the turn of the Irish government, of whom McGregor was previously supportive during lockdowns last year.
COMBAT SPORTS
prommanow.com

McGregor and Sonnen trade barbs

Two of the most controversial figures in modern martial arts history with two of the biggest mouths were bound to insult each other at some point. UFC mega star and malcontent Conor McGregor hasn’t looked himself since he became filthy rich. Money changes people. No one can argue that. It makes a small percentage of people better but ruins most others. It’s no surprise then that McGregor has become a little odd given the nine figure net worth he now commands. People have begun to point this out publicly, as if it weren’t obvious, and one of those people is another popular personality in the sport.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy