Bob Vylan have announced that they will be releasing the new album Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life via their own Ghost Theatre label on April 22, 2022. To mark the news, the group have shared the powerful new single GDP, which follows the previously-released tune Pretty Songs. Speaking of the new track, vocalist Bobby Vylan explains, "This single explores a lot of the topics we’re known for, racism, class, social struggles in a way that may not be so obvious on first listen, but when you hear lines about friends being stabbed because they come from a place and live a lifestyle that encourages violence to get what you want, you can’t help but ask yourself 'well how did that environment begin?'.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO