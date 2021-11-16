ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Has Qualified For the 2022 World Cup? Full List of Teams Going to Qatar, Qualifying Tables

Cover picture for the articleQualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is well underway, as countries compete to fill 32 spots in next year's showcase on the sport's greatest...

CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil officially qualify for Qatar, only national team to advance to each tournament

There has never been a FIFA World Cup on the men's side that didn't include the Brazil national team. At this point, it may never happen. The giants of South America punched their tickets to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday night with a 1-0 win over Colombia at home. It was a tight match and scoreless through the hour mark, but Lucas Paqueta came through in the second half with a fortunate goal to earn Brazil a narrow but deserved victory. The Lyon attacker got into space and produced a solid shot, but it was one that David Ospina should have saved.
FIFA
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: Serbia, Spain, Croatia clinch berths, join Brazil, Germany, hosts Qatar

The 2022 World Cup is just over a year away, and teams are starting to earn qualification, though many spots still remain. Qualifying windows in September and October paved the way for some tense clashes in November as more teams look to book their spots in Qatar. While it will likely take quite a bit for things to be sorted out in North America's Concacaf region and elsewhere, there has been some movement in Europe, and South American clubs begin to clinch as well, with Brazil locking up a spot. The Brazilians, five-time World Cup champs, are the only team to qualify for every single World Cup.
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

European World Cup qualifiers wrap: England, Switzerland seal Qatar spots

Italy failed to secure automatic World Cup qualification on Monday night as they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Northern Ireland side and were forced into the play-offs. Conor Washington even had a chance to snatch a famous victory in the closing stages as Northern Ireland frustrated...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: Argentina, Brazil, England, Netherlands, Germany qualify for Qatar

The 2022 World Cup is just over a year away, and teams are starting to earn qualification, though many spots still remain. Qualifying windows in September and October paved the way for some tense clashes in November, which led to a number of European teams punching their ticket for Qatar, as well as a South American giant. In Europe the group stage is over meaning nine group winners have booked their spots, while three additional places remain up for grabs through the playoffs. While it will likely take quite a bit for things to be sorted out in North America's Concacaf region and elsewhere, there has been some movement in South American clubs begin to clinch as well, with Argentina joining Brazil in locking up a spot. The Brazilians, five-time World Cup champs, are the only team to qualify for every single World Cup.
FIFA
The Guardian

Denmark vow to step up criticism of Qatar after qualifying for World Cup

Denmark’s football association has said it is introducing a series of measures to highlight human rights abuses in Qatar after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The DBU said its two training-kit sponsors would make way for messages critical of Qatar, which is hosting next year’s tournament, and that it would minimise the number of trips to the country to avoid commercial activities that promote the World Cup hosts’ events.
FIFA
The Independent

Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

The qualification picture for next year’s World Cup in Qatar is starting to emerge with 13 of the 32 finalists now known.Here, we look at the sides to have qualified so far and those still in contention.HostsQualified: QatarEurope (13 places total)🎟️ Holders among 10 to stamp #WorldCup tickets🌟 Kane, Mbappe and other stars dazzle😬 Tough play-off route beckons for Portugal, Italy🌍 We reflect on an action-packed conclusion to #WCQ in Europe 💥 ℹ️👉 https://t.co/rHe8oExk5u pic.twitter.com/HpWt2MBLXX— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2021Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Holland, Serbia, Spain Switzerland.To be decided: A 12-team play-off tournament next...
FIFA

