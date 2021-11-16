Who Has Qualified For the 2022 World Cup? Full List of Teams Going to Qatar, Qualifying Tables

The 2022 World Cup is just over a year away, and teams are starting to earn qualification, though many spots still remain. Qualifying windows in September and October paved the way for some tense clashes in November, which led to a number of European teams punching their ticket for Qatar, as well as a South American giant. In Europe the group stage is over meaning nine group winners have booked their spots, while three additional places remain up for grabs through the playoffs. While it will likely take quite a bit for things to be sorted out in North America's Concacaf region and elsewhere, there has been some movement in South American clubs begin to clinch as well, with Argentina joining Brazil in locking up a spot. The Brazilians, five-time World Cup champs, are the only team to qualify for every single World Cup.

