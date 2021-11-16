ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Northwest Storm: 'Devastating' flood damage, 1 dead in BC

By LISA BAUMANN Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — As many parts of Western Washington began drying out Tuesday after a...

State Flood Damage Inspectors Headed To Northwest Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – State flood inspectors are in northwest Washington’s Whatcom County this week to formally assess the level of damage and dollar impact from severe flooding after days of rain fueled by an atmospheric river last week in the region. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said the teams...
WASHINGTON STATE
Parade of storms to resume in Northwest after devastating floods, mudslides

Another train of storms is expected to race through the hard-hit areas of the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada, this week. Thousands of residents have been displaced, forced to ration gas and left stranded due to destroyed roadways after a powerful atmospheric river created a once-in-500-year flood event that devastated parts of Washington state as well as British Columbia last week.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Washington State
Queen sends message of support to residents stranded by floods in BC

Queen Elizabeth has issued a statement of support to the people of British Columbia who have suffered as a result of massive flooding in the province. "My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia as you continue to confront the recent catastrophic flooding and gradually begin the process of recover and rebuilding. I am grateful for the tireless work of the many first responders and volunteers who continue to provide comfort and support to their fellow Canadians during this difficult time," the statement said. At least four people have died in the flooding, and thousands more are stranded...
ENVIRONMENT
Photos from space show widespread flooding in western Washington and Canada

Heavy rain swept across the Pacific Northwest in mid-November, causing major flooding in cities across western Washington and Canada. Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield tweeted a NASA photo on Nov. 17 of Vancouver showing a sandy colored plume of sediment stretching from the Fraser River and into the Strait of Georgia as a result of recent flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
State Flood Damage Inspectors Headed To Northwest Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – State flood inspectors are in northwest Washington’s Whatcom County this week to formally assess the level of damage and dollar impact from severe flooding after days of rain fueled by an atmospheric river last week in the region. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said the teams...
WASHINGTON STATE

