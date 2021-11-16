Northwest Storm: 'Devastating' flood damage, 1 dead in BC

Queen Elizabeth has issued a statement of support to the people of British Columbia who have suffered as a result of massive flooding in the province. "My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia as you continue to confront the recent catastrophic flooding and gradually begin the process of recover and rebuilding. I am grateful for the tireless work of the many first responders and volunteers who continue to provide comfort and support to their fellow Canadians during this difficult time," the statement said. At least four people have died in the flooding, and thousands more are stranded...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO