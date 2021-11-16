ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Trailblazing Path of North Carolina Central University’s Ingrid Wicker McCree

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports Illustrated and Empower Onyx are putting the spotlight on the diverse journeys of Black women across sports—from the veteran athletes, to up-and-coming stars, coaches, executives...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailymemphian.com

Next up: What to expect from North Carolina Central

For the Tigers, it’s an opponent adjusting to a lot of new faces on its own roster. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Four Lady Trailblazers sign with universities

GRAY — The Daniel Boone softball team has churned out 78 wins in the last 98 games over the last four years, and it has been because of a good core group of players. On Wednesday, part of the core group signed on to play at the next level. Best...
GRAY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicker#Sports Illustrated#Hbcu
247Sports

Memphis dominates North Carolina Central in 90-51 victory

Following a 24-point victory over Tennessee Tech, the Tigers improved to 2-0 with a 39-point point win over North Carolina Central Saturday night. Penny Hardaway shook up the starting lineup against the Eagles and started junior Jayden Hardaway instead of Lester Quinones. Hardaway said might alter the rotation after the first game, and it looks like the fourth-year head coach doesn’t have a set starting five.
MEMPHIS, TN
WRAL News

Gilyard lifts Richmond over North Carolina Central 70-60

RICHMOND, Va. — Jacob Gilyard had 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds as Richmond topped North Carolina Central 70-60 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night. Grant Golden had 19 points for Richmond (1-0). Tyler Burton added 14 points. Alex Caldwell had 17 points and six...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Memphis vs. North Carolina Central: Previewing the Tigers second game

After a season-opening win on Tuesday against Tennessee Tech, Penny Hardaway and the Tigers will continue the season on Saturday night with a matchup versus North Carolina Central. The Eagles began its season with a 10-point loss to Richmond, and they will have an even more difficult matchup this weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Men Host North Carolina Central Tuesday Night

Iowa City, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeye men return to action Tuesday night by hosting North Carolina Central. The Hawkeyes are 2-0 and coach Fran McCaffery likes the way the younger players have developed. Iowa beat the Eagles by 30 a year ago but McCaffery says it is an experienced...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-North Carolina Central

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 86-69 victory over North Carolina Central:. --This was by far the best game that roommates Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis have played at Iowa. It’s not even close. While it was a bit disheartening to see Iowa struggle against a team rated among the 30 or 40 worst teams in the country, it was gratifying to see two youngsters who haven’t done much in their careers come up big when called upon. Both Perkins and Ulis played most of the last 10 minutes and they had by far the highest plus-minus numbers on the team. Perkins was a plus-27, Ulis a plus-25. Both reached career highs in minutes played and points, and were especially good defensively.
NBA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. North Carolina Central

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the North Carolina Central Eagles 86-69 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. During the game, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon tied the record for Big Ten career 3-pointers made at 374. Bohannon tied former Ohio State guard Jon Diebler but failed to take the lead after shooting 1-9 from 3-point range.
IOWA STATE
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University women’s basketball defeats North Carolina A&T, 76-66

The Elon University women's basketball team huddles around Head Coach Charlotte Smith on Nov. 22, 2021 during a game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Elon University’s women’s basketball team beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies 76-66 on Nov. 22. The win tonight secured the title of program record holder for all-time wins for Head Coach Charlotte Smith.
ELON, NC
raleighnews.net

Keegan Murray powers Iowa past North Carolina Central

Keegan Murray poured in 27 points and ripped down 21 rebounds as Iowa finally put away stubborn North Carolina Central, winning 86-69 on Tuesday night at Iowa City, Iowa. Murray shot 9-for-19 from the field and 9-for-10 on free throws. Nine of his rebounds came at the offensive end. Patrick...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandproud.com

Murray’s 27 point 21 rebound game leads Iowa to win over North Carolina Central

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 27 points and 21 rebounds — both career highs — and Iowa used a 14-3 second-half run to pull away in its 86-69 win over North Carolina Central. His 21 rebounds are the most since by and Iowa player since Greg Brunner had 23 against Minnesota on January 18, 2006. Murray scored eight points, including three dunks, as Iowa (3-0), which led by as many as 15 points in the first half, used an 18-6 run in the middle of the second to pull away for good. Randy Miller Jr. led the Eagles with 15 points. The Hawkeyes shot just 38% from the field, compared to 47% by NCCU, but outrebounded the Eagles 44-31 and outscored them 35-8 from the free-throw line — where Iowa shot 85%.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's win over North Carolina Central

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke with the media following Tuesday's 86-69 win over North Carolina Central. Here is what he had to say. "Well, every game is different. This team has nine transfers and they're all juniors and seniors. They were all very athletic, had length, were deep, and played physically. They had 30 fouls and that's not something you see every day. So, our team came in here expecting to be physical and expecting them to get up into us and we had to deal with it. I thought we hung in there and our ball screen defense in the first half was not good. I was pleased with the production we got off the bench and I thought Patrick [McCaffery] was good and Keegan [Murray] was really good, you don't see too many lines like his getting 27 points, 21 rebounds, and four blocks."
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy