The Only Way To Create “Real Influence,” According To This Entrepreneur

Every year, we wonder what to give the menfolk in our life for the holidays. A jar of dirt? An axe? Deodorant? What are the best gifts for guys, anyway? All of these offerings are presents we would happily receive ourselves, but what about The Dudes? We decided to just ask men what gift ideas of times past have really stuck with them, and discovered that the men in our lives enjoy self-care rituals (a little more than they might even know), iconic cookware pieces, and flasks that will survive a nuclear fallout. We learned that when it comes to the best gifts these men say they’ve ever received, the spectrum stretches from the kitchen to the garden, from traveling gear to couples’ outdoor gear presents that help them bust TF out in nature.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO