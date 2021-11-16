ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Only Way To Create “Real Influence,” According To This Entrepreneur

By Baze Mpinja
Refinery29
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Legacy" is often defined as something we leave behind — but what if we thought of it as a gift — with contributions from our family, friends, and ancestors — for future generations to inherit? To explore this theme, we've partnered with Target to bring you Beat Of My Own Drum,...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.org

Long underrepresented among influencers, moms of color are creating their own spaces

Social media influencers are now a multibillion-dollar industry. These often photogenic folks make money posting about products on their Instagram or other social media accounts — and in the lucrative world of new motherhood, they can be especially influential. Everything from toddler activity ideas to sleep training guides and parenting...
SOCIETY
Refinery29

How This Former Engineer Turned Her Love Of Fashion Into A New Career

"Legacy" is often defined as something we leave behind, but what if we thought of it as a gift — with contributions from our family, friends, and ancestors — for future generations to inherit? To explore this theme, we've partnered with Target to bring you Beat Of My Own Drum, a photo series that amplifies the narratives of HBCU alumnae who are building their own legacies while expressing their uniqueness through style, entrepreneurship, and self-acceptance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

For Sustainable Fashion To Make Real Progress, Cross-Generational Collaboration Is Crucial

Tamsin Blanchard and Lily Fang have never heard of each other, but maybe they should. Blanchard, age 52, is one of the sustainable fashion OGs: She started writing about fashion’s impact on the environment for British newspapers in the ‘90s, wrote a book on the subject in 2007, and has spent her decades-long career trying to push the industry to embrace better practices, most recently through her work at advocacy group Fashion Revolution. In the last couple of years, Fang, 25, has emerged as one of the most prominent voices on TikTok focused on sustainable fashion, where she educates her 55K-plus (mostly) Gen Z followers about garment workers’ rights and the problem with fast-fashion hauls.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
coveteur.com

How Christina Najjar Created ‘Tinx,’ the Influencer to End Them All

Crying in her car, Christina Najjar realized she had hit a crossroads. After falling in love with her best male friend, she'd invited hundreds of thousands of strangers to follow along on a journey destined for an unsatisfying, and unrequited, conclusion. Cheeks still wet, Najjar faced a familiar dilemma for anyone identifying among the digital gen; to share or not to share.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#People Like Us#New York City#Target#Hmcu#Spelman#Digital
Vice

The Best Gifts for Men, According to the Real Guys Who Received Them

Every year, we wonder what to give the menfolk in our life for the holidays. A jar of dirt? An axe? Deodorant? What are the best gifts for guys, anyway? All of these offerings are presents we would happily receive ourselves, but what about The Dudes? We decided to just ask men what gift ideas of times past have really stuck with them, and discovered that the men in our lives enjoy self-care rituals (a little more than they might even know), iconic cookware pieces, and flasks that will survive a nuclear fallout. We learned that when it comes to the best gifts these men say they’ve ever received, the spectrum stretches from the kitchen to the garden, from traveling gear to couples’ outdoor gear presents that help them bust TF out in nature.
RELATIONSHIPS
Refinery29

This Engineer’s Fashion Inventions Include A Self-Laced Corset & Transformation Dress

Growing up, Louise Katzovitz had no interest in following fashion trends. Instead, Katzovitz was attracted to off-kilter garments that looked nothing like the clothes she saw on her peers. She remembers the first time she realized her affinity for statement-making pieces: In the early 2000s when she chose to wear a Betsey Johnson bubble skirt dress, which made her “look like a cupcake,” to homecoming. Katzovitz’s personal style has since evolved — she now prefers to wear minimal pieces and the occasional girly dress — but her affinity for larger-than-life fashion continues.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

The Dream Job Trap: Or, How To Quit Identifying With Your Job

Shortly after graduating from college, Maya* got an internship working on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She had taken a class on campaigns and elections her senior year, and was pleasantly surprised to learn that she could easily find work for candidates — even without fancy connections or prior Capitol Hill experience. Working in politics hadn’t been her dream — and, for that matter, Clinton hadn’t been her candidate of choice during the Democratic primary — but she found that she liked her job.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Refinery29

I Tried TikTok’s Viral Jade Roller Hack

I want to get better about using my jade roller. I keep mine in my freezer, which means that I don't remember I have it until I'm pulling out a Trader Joe's meal to throw in my Always Pan when I'm too hangry to consider pressing a cold stone to my face.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
PsyPost

Mask-wearing social media influencers are perceived as more competent, according to new psychology research

New research published in the journal Applied Psychology suggests that wearing a face mask can boost an influencer’s credibility. A series of studies revealed that when influencers wear face masks, they elicit thoughts of healthcare professionals. People then perceive the masked influencers as more competent than non-masked influencers and are more willing to follow their advice and recommend them to friends.
HEALTH
Inman.com

7 ways to create meaningful relationships with your sphere

Real estate agents Jena Turner and Katie Clancy share how to leverage business systems to grow your sphere and deliver excellent service every time. We’ve got a full slate of digital and in-real-life events coming up for the best community in real estate. Up next: Connect Now, virtual, on December 14, and Inman Connect New York, in-person and virtual, January 25-27. Register now!
REAL ESTATE
martechseries.com

Shoppable® Launches Instant Shop, A New Monetization Tool and Ecommerce Platform for Content Creators, Influencers, and Celebrities to Create Custom Storefronts

The new platform provides anyone in the ‘Creator Economy’ a solution to enhance or start and grow their social ecommerce sales. Shoppable®, the company behind the patented universal checkout technology by the same name, announced its latest expansion – Instant Shop. The new platform offers the first-ever direct affiliate marketing sales software that protects seller commissions, improves follower engagement, and allows the shop owner to create and launch a custom branded shop in as little as 20 minutes.
INTERNET
nationalblackguide.com

Entrepreneur Opens Only Black Woman-Owned Beauty Academy in South Jersey

Atiya Johnson, a salon owner for 17 years, is now also the owner of Janas Cosmetology Academy – the first Black woman-owned beauty academy in South Jersey. It is a 6,000+ square foot facility that houses classroom space and also a studio. Haircare runs in Atiya’s family, and in 2004,...
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

A Devoted List-Maker Finds The Ultimate Planner For 2022

Anyone who knows me knows that planners and I go together like peanut butter and jelly. As a Virgo, I’m celestially programmed to prize organization above anything else, and I make lists for pretty much everything, right down to what I bring to the park when I walk my dog. While I wasn't the only one to rock a planner in my high school years, by the time I got to college, Google Calendar was swiftly replacing daybooks and the iPhone notes app offered everything a Moleskine could, albeit electronically. While the pandemic forced us to hit pause on, um, plans; now that we're making a safe return to things like traveling and socializing, I'm more than ready to welcome planners back to my day-to-day life — and I have a feeling I've come across the perfect one.
HOME & GARDEN
Refinery29

10 Gifts For The Friend Who Likes To Cancel Plans & Stay In

It might be slightly too early for an end-of-the-year recap (soon!), but we already know someone who's earned a place on the 2021 social-media highlights reel: the chill girl, who ruled the fiber-optic network by staying in, prioritizing her rest and well-being, and being largely unproblematic because, you know, she wasn't even out enough to cause any trouble.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Everything I Learned About Amazing Skin From London’s Best Facialist

Beauty editors are incredibly lucky to try various products and treatments before they assume both viral and cult status. At get-togethers it's a given that we'll fawn over each other's newly laminated brows or painstakingly cut curtain bangs. More recently, the focus has been on skin. The changing weather means...
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

From Tarot Decks To Crystal Collections, These 34 Spiritual Gifts Will Take Your Holidays Higher

Shopping for spiritual people is all about intention and energy — you can’t overthink it. If you feel like a particular present is going to be the one true joy-sparker, then it probably is. That's your intuition, baby. And, while it's not necessary to have stuff to explore practices like meditation and divination, it's fun to for an aspiring astrologist or crystal collector to receive a token that will help them hone their obsession. The right gift can even launch someone on their healing journey, just like The Modern Tarot deck did for me.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

From Spa Kits To Brush Sets: 10 Beauty Gifts From Black-Owned Brands

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, gatherings with family and friends — and gifts. And not to toot my own horn, but I’m pretty good at gift-giving during the most wonderful time of the year. I can't recall the very first holiday gift I ever bought for anyone, but I certainly remember the feeling — that fuzzy warmth knowing you put a little more joy into the world.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy