The Only Way To Create “Real Influence,” According To This Entrepreneur

Anyone who knows me knows that planners and I go together like peanut butter and jelly. As a Virgo, I’m celestially programmed to prize organization above anything else, and I make lists for pretty much everything, right down to what I bring to the park when I walk my dog. While I wasn't the only one to rock a planner in my high school years, by the time I got to college, Google Calendar was swiftly replacing daybooks and the iPhone notes app offered everything a Moleskine could, albeit electronically. While the pandemic forced us to hit pause on, um, plans; now that we're making a safe return to things like traveling and socializing, I'm more than ready to welcome planners back to my day-to-day life — and I have a feeling I've come across the perfect one.
Comments / 0