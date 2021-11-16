ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald’s offering Egg McMuffin at ‘throwback price’ for one morning only

By Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZccaJ_0cySJvG500

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is inviting fans to “hack” its breakfast menu in honor of the Egg McMuffin’s 50th anniversary.

For one day only on Thursday morning, participating McDonald’s restaurants will be offering Egg McMuffin sandwiches for 63 cents apiece via the McDonald’s app, the fast-food chain announced. In addition, McDonald’s is encouraging its customers to order any number of “add-ons” to customize those McMuffins however they see fit, by doubling the meat, adding a McChicken patty, replacing the English muffin with hash browns or even slopping on syrup or salsa.

Plasticizer found in food from McDonald’s, Domino’s, others

“As we celebrate 50 years of this iconic breakfast sandwich , there’s no better time for our fans to try these twists for themselves than on Thursday, Nov. 18, when we’re offering the Egg McMuffin at a throwback price of 63 cents on the McDonald’s app,” reads a press release issued ahead of Thursday’s deal.

A representative for McDonald’s said customers wishing to “hack” the morning menu will be provided with their add-ons on the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXpzE_0cySJvG500
(McDonald’s)

The McMuffin, invented in 1971 and introduced to the menu in 1972, was developed by McDonald’s operator Herb Peterson. Peterson, originally vice president of in-house advertising at McDonald’s, eventually became the owner of six California locations in the Santa Barbara area, the Associated Press reported upon his death in 2008 . He developed the McMuffin following an idea for an eggs-benedict-inspired item, but swapped Hollandaise sauce for cheese because “packaged Hollandaise sauce doesn’t do the trick,” McDonald’s wrote of the item.

In its earliest official iteration, the sandwich was also served open-faced, with a side of honey or jam , according to a timeline from McDonald’s.

Thursday’s 63-cent McMuffin deal is available at participating locations during breakfast hours only, and exclusively through the McDonald’s app.

That was fast: Reese’s giant 3-pound Peanut Butter Cup Thanksgiving ‘pie’ now sold out

This latest McDonald’s promotion comes amid its continued push for growth in digital channels — including its app — which accounted for more than 20% of sales in its top six markets, according to the company’s third-quarter earnings report. McDonald’s says its MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty program , introduced in July, has contributed to its digital growth, as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
614now.com

New restaurant offering “soul food made with love” now open

It only takes a quick drive past new Whitehall eatery Str8 Out the Kitchen to see just how popular the new eatery has been. They opened just last week, on Nov. 9, and already there are regularly lines of customers extending around the building into the street. According to owner...
WHITEHALL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcmuffin#Food Drink#The Egg Mcmuffin#Egg Mcmuffin#Mcdonald#English#Domino#The Associated Press
Mashed

28% Agree This Is The Best Restaurant To Eat At On Thanksgiving

There's no shame in not wanting to deal with the giant Thanksgiving prep and cleanup — trust us, we don't either. Luckily, there are a ton of great options that are open on Thanksgiving Day that you can take your family to, without sacrificing the traditional flavors that you love. Golden Corral will provide its classic, all-you-can-eat buffet with some Thanksgiving twists (via Good Housekeeping). And according to The Daily Meal, in previous years, you could get this all for the low price of $12.99.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Seafood and Lobster Grab-and-Go Restaurants Opening Soon

Lobster is being prepared for you.Joy Real/Unsplash. When it comes to seafood restaurants, most are higher-end establishments, requiring hours of your time to enjoy a quality meal. But what happens when you want to enjoy seafood without all the pomp and circumstance? Your options are generally limited here in The Valley. At least that was the case. Not any more.
PHOENIX, AZ
Best Life

This Popular Drink Sold at Costco May Contain Glass Right Now

Whether you're visiting for the low prices or the free samples, Costco has earned millions of loyal customers over the years. And while the company's diverse roster of products may typically delight shoppers, there's one particular grocery item from the retailer you'd be wise to steer clear of right now. Officials are warning that one popular drink sold at Costco could be contaminated with dangerous substances, including glass. Read on to find out which Costco product could pose a serious risk to your safety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy