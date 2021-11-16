Fatal crash in Hollywood results with one person dead, ongoing investigation

Hollywood, South Carolina – One person is dead as a result of a fatal crash in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on Monday around 4:10 p.m. on S.C. Highway 162 near Scott White Road.

Investigators say that a car driving westbound turned left and hit a truck on the passenger’s side of the car.

The driver of the vehicle that was driving westbound suffered serious injuries and had to be pulled out of the car. The driver was immediately transferred to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, but was also taken to hospital for treatment.

His condition is stable.

The identity of the victim was not released by the police.

The fatal crash is investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Bureau.