The Florida Classic is back this weekend after a pandemic enforced hiatus last year. The football match between Bethune Cookman University and Florida A & M University has been running since 1978. But the two storied HBCUs have been squaring off on the gridiron for nearly a century, and the Florida Classic is about more than football. It’s been described as a family reunion, it’s a revenue generator for the two universities and it’s also a chance for the BCU and Florida A&M Marching bands to go head to head in the battle of the bands.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO