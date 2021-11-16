ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Square’s New Year’s Eve celebrations open to fully vaccinated revelers, NYC mayor says

By Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN (WPIX) – New Year’s Eve in Times Square will be a lot more lively this year as revelers are welcome back to ring in 2022, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. “Let’s do it the right way, let’s do it the safe way,” the mayor said. “We want to welcome...

