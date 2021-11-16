ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The identity of the shooting victim in the November 8 incident in North Charleston revealed by the authorities

By Alex Tuhell
 6 days ago
North Charleston, S.C. – The shooting incident that took place around 1:34 p.m. on November 8 in the 4100 block of Dorchester Road resulted with one person shot to death.

With the initial announcement of the incident, the police then said that 25-year-old was shot to death but the identity was not revealed.

The local authorities today revealed the identity of the victim in the shooting incident and said that the 25-year-old Marion Grace, of North Charleston, died in the shooting incident last week.

North Charleston local authorities were dispatched at the scene last week following a 911 call in regards to a shooting.

When they arrived there, they found the victim suffering apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of now, arrests have been made in regards to the case. Police didn’t confirm if they know the shooting suspect.

The investigation about the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.

North Charleston, SC
The Charleston Press

School crossing officer with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office injured in auto-pedestrian accident in Mount Pleasant

School crossing officer with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office suffered injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant Friday morning, police say. According to the incident report, the accident took place on Coleman Boulevard near Simmons Street around 8:30 a.m. The officer that injured...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

