Chinese brand YOBYBO is not one we’ve heard of before, but with their X-Boat Pro true wireless earphones, they have designs on becoming more well-known in the West. The company says that its X-Boat Pro claims to be the first open-case True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones, making it easy to pull them out of their charging case (or dock, as it were), as well as offering higher quality sound with the support of Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO