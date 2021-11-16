ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare Hero: She’s not just a hospice nurse liaison. She’s been called an ‘angel,’ too

By Lacy Deniz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ligaya Villanueva Bercasio is the hospice nurse liaison at the St. Francis Healthcare System. This Healthcare Hero has spent more than 30 years in the healthcare field, gaining other names as well. “The reason I call her an angel is because God just brought her into...

Scrubs Magazine

Hospice Nurse Goes Viral for Revealing Her Patient’s Last Words

One hospice nurse uses social media to talk about an uncomfortable subject: death. Her videos capture how beautiful a person’s last moments can be. In addition to caring for their basic needs, she also provides spiritual and emotional care to her patients when they are close to the end. It’s all a part of the cycle of life.
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
WNYT

Hospice caregivers say it's never too early to discuss

Where would you like to spend your final days? It's not a topic we often discuss. However, those who provide hospice care say we should. Far fewer of us choose to die in our homes than in a hospital or other facility. New York has one of the lowest hospice...
People

Woman Gives Birth on Life Support for COVID and Survives to Meet Her Baby: 'I Was So Scared'

A Maryland woman is urging other pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine after she became sick during her pregnancy late last year. Back in December, María Esther Roque Díaz gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Dylan, though she was unaware of the birth because she was "unconscious and on life support" after she got sick with COVID-19, NBC News reported.
survivornet.com

‘General Hospital’ Star and Kidney Cancer Survivor Cameron Mathison, 52, Mourns the Loss of His Mother to Brain Cancer: ‘You Were There for Me in My Absolute Toughest Times’

‘General Hospital’ star Cameron Mathison, 52, was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of kidney cancer, in 2019. He recently got an ‘all clear’ on his cancer check-up. On Tuesday, he shared a heartbreaking post announcing his mother’s death from brain cancer. She’d been battling the disease...
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
International Business Times

Parasitic Fetus Attached To Newborn Baby's Stomach Removed In Extremely Rare Surgery

A parasitic fetus, which was attached to its newborn twin's stomach, was removed in an extremely rare surgery in India. A 25-year-old woman had recently given birth to twins at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital city of New Delhi. The fetus, which was attached to the fully developed twin's stomach, only had the neck and head and no limbs, The Times of India reported.
Daily Cardinal

Man refusing COVID-19 vaccine consumes body and blood of a Hebrew man who died 2000 years ago on weekly basis

All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Since the Pfizer vaccine was approved last winter, billions of people around the world have decided to get the jab. However, many Americans continue to refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to concerns that the research done by scientists just isn’t up to snuff in comparison to that done by random bloggers or podcast host and Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator Joe Rogan.
thedoctorstv.com

Woman Welcomes Baby after Uterus Transplant

The Doctors share the incredible story of a woman who welcomed a baby following a uterine transplant and the woman who donated her uterus to her. At 15, Chelsea learned her uterus never fully formed, something that affects 1 in every 5,000 women. She was told she would never be able to carry her own child. After unsuccessfully having a baby via a surrogate, Chelsea began researching the option of a uterine transplant, and she was determined to be a candidate for a study.
survivornet.com

Former Bank Director, 52, Kept Falling Asleep in Meetings, Then She Found Out She Had Multiple Myeloma; Coping with the Shock of a Cancer Diagnosis

Lisa Stephenson was shocked when she learned of her multiple myeloma diagnosis. She’d began falling asleep in board meetings, but the regular flyer and 70-hour-a-week worker didn’t think there was any serious underlying cause. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer involving plasma cells – a certain kind of mature white...
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
