How will Ron DeSantis’ surgeon general craft COVID-19 mask rules?

By Kirby Wilson
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8chD_0cySF5k400
Joseph Ladapo, appointed surgeon general of Florida on Sept. 21 by Gov. Ron DeSantis. [ GOVERNOR'S OFFICE PHOTO | Governor's Office photo ]

TALLAHASSEE — Lawmakers this week are considering giving the state’s health agency massive discretionary powers when it comes to the pandemic.

Ordinarily, giving the Florida Department of Health such leeway would be a no-brainer.

But the proposed power shift comes at a time when the agency is mired in controversy. Its newly appointed leader, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has drawn drawn heavy criticism from Democrats and medical experts for downplaying the effectiveness of masks, vaccines and the role of safety protocols during a pandemic.

“It’s just not possible to stop people from catching viruses,” Ladapo said in an interview with NewsNation Now in July, before DeSantis appointed him to be the state’s surgeon general. “It’s a fool’s errand.”

Yet a proposed bill would grant his agency the power to decide how often employees must be tested to gain an exemption from a business’ vaccine mandate. The measure would allow the Department of Health to define how personal protective equipment may be used, and what “anticipated pregnancy” mean for the purposes of similar exemptions. And it would let Ladapo’s agency determine when employees have immunity from a previous COVID-19 infection.

Lawmakers would be entrusting these powers to an agency run by a man who, because of how top agency officials are confirmed in Florida, still must be approved by state senators.

“Should he be making these decisions without being confirmed?” said Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, who sits on the Senate Health Policy Committee, in an interview.

State law allows Ladapo to serve in his post at least through the next Legislative session, which begins in January, and the following session, which starts in March 2023, without being confirmed.

Republican leaders say the Department of Health is a natural choice to determine some of the medical-related rules in the bill restricting vaccine mandates.

“We have faith in our Department of Health and the experts that are in that field,” said the bill’s Senate sponsor, Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills. “I think it’s important that we afford the experts the ability to partake in their authorized rulemaking authority.”

Burgess’ measure would restrict employers from mandating vaccines for their workers unless they provide a number of exemptions for employers, including religious and medical carve-outs.

With some of those exemptions, Ladapo’s past stances deviate from some of the recommendations offered by medical experts interviewed by the Times/Herald.

In July, Ladapo likened calls for expanded masking to “almost a religious obsession” and said mask mandates had “at most...a modest impact” on slowing the pandemic. Days after he was appointed by DeSantis, Ladapo signed an emergency rule allowing families to choose whether to have their children wear masks in schools.

Ladapo refused to don a mask during a meeting last month with a Democratic senator, Tina Polsky of Boca Raton, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Although Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, called Ladapo’s behavior in that episode “unprofessional,” DeSantis defended him, noting that Polsky had been seen previously in a larger room with unmasked colleagues.

If the vaccine mandate bill passes, the Department of Health will essentially have to concede that masks are an acceptable alternative to vaccination.

Marissa Baker, an assistant professor of occupational health at the University of Washington’s School of Public Health, said although masks help protect individuals against contracting the virus, they’re not as effective as a coronavirus vaccine.

“The best policy would be to allow businesses to mandate vaccines, full stop, as opposed to coming up with all the different exemptions,” Baker said.

But if the agency were to craft a mask rule, it would have several factors to consider, Baker said. For example: Would employees be required to wear masks during meal breaks? Would a cloth face covering count as a mask for the purposes of the rule, or would the Department of Health require a certain make of medical mask for workers?

The Department of Health would have to answer similar questions about its testing rules, experts say. Baker noted that too frequent rapid testing might yield a number of disruptive false positives. Too infrequent testing wouldn’t catch enough infections to make the workplace safer.

Tom Unnasch, a professor at the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health, said the sweet spot would be a rule requiring testing every 72 hours.

Finally, the bill directs Ladapo’s agency to craft a standard for determining “competent medical evidence” of COVID-19 immunity for those who claim not to need a vaccine because they’ve been previously infected.

Ladapo has expressed confidence in the ability of a prior COVID-19 infection to grant future immunity. Last year, he signed the “Great Barrington Declaration,” which called for governments to allow communities to reach herd immunity by protecting the vulnerable and allowing the healthy to become infected.

Unnasch said coming up with a standard to determine immunity might be tricky. He noted that it’s relatively easy to detect COVID-19 antibodies, but it’s less certain how much protection those antibodies offer a person — particularly as more time passes since initial infection.

But other papers, often cited by DeSantis, have shown that a prior infection protects a person against contracting COVID-19 in the future. For example, the Cleveland Clinic Health System Ohio found that zero of nearly 1,400 previously infected health care workers contracted COVID-19 again during the length of a study.

Christina Pushaw, a DeSantis spokesperson, wrote in an email Monday that it would be relatively simple to determine a standard for proving a prior infection.

“There are many ways to document prior COVID infection, including antibody tests and of course a record of a past positive test,” Pushaw said.

Comments / 63

Mbracechange
6d ago

Give it about Christmas and watch Florida erupt with cases. DeSantis is just peeing in the wind in a clinical sense 😂

Reply(9)
24
keeping it real
6d ago

Deathsantis and his Token is going to kill more people. I thought a Governor was supposed to help prevent Deaths in the state he Governs. Deathsantis is doing the opposite. As Governor he has help kill more people in Florida with his lack of leadership with the coronavirus and hate for Biden than most wars. Those that like him cheer for him until they become the victim of his lack of leadership or mob like tactics. It didn't work for trump and its not going to work for trump jr. Vote Blue in 2022, 2024.

Reply(1)
9
Jackie Phillips
6d ago

I'll do what I've been doing, wearing a mask, have my shots, he's a witch Dr, I don't trust this office

Reply(2)
12
 

Tampa Bay Times

Judge denies Florida’s request to block US health care vaccination rule

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge has quickly rejected Florida’s request to block a Biden administration requirement that workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers issued an 11-page order Saturday denying a motion by Attorney General Ashley Moody for a preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order against the federal rule. Moody’s office filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the rule and sought an injunction or temporary restraining order before the vaccination requirement takes effect Dec. 6.
Tampa Bay Times

Don’t rush the decision to replace Eckerd Connects | Column

Whoa! The Florida Department of Children and Families needs to slow down. The rush to select a contractor to replace Eckerd Connects may make the child welfare crisis in Pinellas and Pasco counties worse, not better. DCF must give the community enough time and information to evaluate the applicants and give real input. Children deserve a careful and thoughtful process.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Out-of-state money flows into Clearwater City Council race

CLEARWATER — Church of Scientology defector Aaron Smith-Levin and community activist Lina Teixeira are running for Seat 5 on the City Council, but the donations they’ve received so far show just how differently their campaigns are unfolding. Smith-Levin has slightly outraised his opponent, with $26,844 reported between Sept. 15 and...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Don’t be gullible and let our young democracy fail | Letters

I worry about the fragility of our young democracy. Many have very largely fallen for the “big lie” that Donald Trump espouses — that the 2020 election was “stolen.” The Founders’ biggest concern was that the people would not be educated adequately to know how to preserve the republic they had gifted us. Today’s condition proves that their concern was well-founded. We have an under-educated population whose emotions and prejudices have been stirred for years by Trump and his lieutenants. At 72 years of age, I have been alive for more than a quarter of the time that our republic has existed. That should tell you just how young a nation we are. This is an experiment. And experiments, if not properly attended, often fail. We must get our education system under control and begin to teach our children why they should love this republic so they will strive to keep it. I want my children and grandchildren to live in freedom and democracy. Please do not think that fascism cannot become a reality here. It can. We are not immune from the human condition.
ELECTIONS
Tampa Bay Times

Florida unemployment rate dips to 4.6 percent

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s jobless rate dropped to 4.6 percent in October, with a state economist saying the dip represents “continued positive growth” of people back in the labor force during the COVID-19 pandemic. The October rate was down from 4.8 percent in September and represented an estimated 491,000 Floridians being...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, may end up in a swing district

The draft map proposals from the Florida Senate redistricting committee for new congressional districts could lead to a major shakeup in the Tampa Bay area delegation, including the first serious challenge to U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, since her 2006 election. Political insiders had few ideas about what prominent Republicans...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rush to appoint foster care agency in Pinellas, Pasco could backfire, child welfare experts warn

TAMPA — Florida’s privatized child welfare system is supposed to put control of foster care in the hands of local agencies who know their community. But after terminating Clearwater nonprofit Eckerd Connects, the Florida Department of Children and Families seems set to choose a provider from outside of Tampa Bay for the $80 million contract to run foster care in Pinellas and Pasco.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Just like the Tampa Bay Rays, my wife wants a split season marriage | Letters

My wife came home last night to tell me our marriage of over 20 years is no longer sustainable. She said she had done significant research and stated the only way our marriage would survive is if she married someone else for six months of the year and stay married to me the other six. She contends we’d have more money, more friends and even went so far as to invite me to visit her and her new husband in their new home after they get settled. She also expects lots of others who live near them to come visit the new house she wants me to build for “us.” After much thought, I concluded it would be foolish to invest anymore effort in a marriage that would only be part-time. If she isn’t all in, then I’m not either. I’ll just hang onto the adage, “‘Tis better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.” Bye, Hon. I’m going to miss you dearly, but I’m moving on. I hope you find what you’re looking for. I’m just so disappointed you couldn’t (or wouldn’t) find a way to make it work here.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough invests in pickleball courts

TAMPA — Pickleball plays, get ready. Hillsborough County plans to expand its pickleball offerings at multiple parks over the next several years. Pickleball, a hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, is considered the fasted-growing sport in the U.S. with 4.2 Million players in 2020, according to a report from the Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Department. Despite its connotation of being a retiree-heavy sport, the county said the average age of all players: is 38 years old.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

