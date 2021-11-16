ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Saw Inflation Jump Over 5% in Past Year — Which Major US Cities Experienced Biggest Increases?

Of 14 major cities reporting October data, consumer prices have climbed 5.4% in the Los Angeles area , according to Labor Department data.

POLL: Rising Inflation and Personal Spending Woes Continue — Have You Been Affected?
Learn: The Labor Shortage May Not Be Because of Unwilling Workers — Here’s Why

The consumer price index surged 6.2% from a year ago in October, the most since December 1990, according to Labor Department data released November 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Twsk3_0cySF0KR00

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (CPI percent change from Oct. 2020 to Oct. 2021)

Consumer prices have climbed fastest in Atlanta, St. Louis and Phoenix. Residents of the Atlanta area are experiencing the worst inflation among major U.S. cities, with October prices up 7.9% from a year ago — more than double the rate in San Francisco.

The cities are above the national average of 6.2%, which itself was the fastest annual pace since 1990 in the county, according to Bloomberg.

“The numbers highlight a pandemic-era divide, with scorching inflation in regions that have attracted people during the Covid-19 crisis and more moderate increases in the East Coast and West Coast cities they fled,” according to Bloomberg.

Compared to a year ago, transportation costs have climbed 17.4% in the Los Angeles area, while prices for clothing have climbed 1% . In addition, recreation costs went up 9.2%.

See: Will Inflation Force You to Forgo Cookies For Santa This Year?
Find: Bringing Home the Bacon Is 20% More Expensive Thanks to Inflation

Jay Hatfield, founder and chief executive at Infrastructure Capital Advisors, told GOBankingRates that October’s numbers reiterates his belief that the Fed has “lost control of inflation.”

“We forecast that true run-rate inflation is currently over 10% as ultra-loose Fed policy has driven housing prices up at a record rate of 19.7% y/y and rents are increasing at over 10% per year for the first time since the 70s. In addition, energy prices are up 40% over the last 3 months and food prices are accelerating.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Los Angeles Saw Inflation Jump Over 5% in Past Year — Which Major US Cities Experienced Biggest Increases?

