'CMA Country Christmas' performers announced

 6 days ago

Christmas just got a little more country with the announcement of the lineup for the 2021 "CMA Country Christmas special," which airs Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen and Lady A are part of the star-filled bill for the annual holiday special filmed in Nashville.

Brett Eldredge and Pistol Annies, both of whom dropped new Christmas albums this year with "Mr. Christmas" and "Hell of a Holiday," respectively, will also perform, along with Breland and "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer Lainey Wilson.

Newly crowned CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and "I Hope" hit-maker Gabby Barrett are set to co-host for the first time, as well as perform holiday classics.

A promo clip for the special shows the two singing "Sleigh Ride."

Allen will unite with Louis York, as well as with the duo of Grammy-nominated songwriters Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, who made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2020, and The Shindellas, the trio of Kasi Jones, Stacy Johnson and Tamara Chauniece who performed with Lady A at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

Allen teamed up with the two acts on a reimagination of York's "What Does Christmas Mean" last year.

