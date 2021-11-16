Microfluidic Device System Market 2021 : Global Industry analysis by Top key players – Roche Diagnostics, RainDance Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, Siemens Healthcare, Micronit Microfluidics, Bio- Rad Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation and many more..

Glucose sensor measures the level of glucose in the interstitial fluid (fluid surrounding the cell) every 10 seconds and changes it into an electrical signal. At present, the commercialized glucose sensors dominate the diabetic market, with many devices still using the traditional electrically mediated ion exchange method. The main advantages of this method are the speed of results and less biological contamination when the sensor is washed or otherwise compromised by changes in the medium.

