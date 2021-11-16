ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LifePoint Health launches health-tech incubator with $20 million seed

By Joel Stinnett
Nashville Business Journal
 6 days ago
LifePoint Health has a new “innovation engine.”. The Nashville-based hospital operator has inked a partnership with venture studio 25madison and private equity firm Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) to launch a new health-tech incubator in Nashville, according to a news release. The incubator, called 25m Health, will initially be...

Nashville Business Journal

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

