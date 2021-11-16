ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow, FL

Bartow Police seek information in shooting investigation

By Emily McCain
 6 days ago
The Bartow Police Department is seeking help from the public in a shooting investigation.

Police say on Saturday, November 6, just before 2:30 a.m. someone in an unknown vehicle shot into another vehicle at a four-way stop sign near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Church Street.

The victim was not injured.

Investigators are working to identify the driver and/or owner of a vehicle that may have information. Police said it's not known if the vehicle was directly involved. According to police, the vehicle appears to be a 2015-2018 Mitsubishi Mirage.

"Shootings are not common within the City of Bartow. But when they do occur, you can bet that all investigative resources will be utilized to find and arrest those responsible," Chief of Police Bryan Dorman said. "Our team is working diligently to do just that. We have the lowest crime rate in the history of the city, and we intend to keep it that way."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Riley at (863) 534-5041.

