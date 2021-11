Gianluca Minella, head of infrastructure research at DWS Group, discusses infrastructure investing in rail and the indispensable role rail played in providing vital products during the pandemic, and the role it can play as a catalyst and beneficiary of the decarbonization trend, as governments adopt policies supporting passenger and freight rail over other modes of transport. What’s more, he says the post-COVID market may offer a good entry point for investors to acquire rail transportation assets. (11/2021)

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO