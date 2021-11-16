Susto's new album 'Time in the Sun' is a deeply reflective and personal record

The band SUSTO got its start with a 14-year-old Justin Osborne writing songs in a small town in South Carolina, on his grandfather’s guitar that his parents forbade him to play. After some time spent in Havana, he settled in Charleston, and the band was born. The word susto describes an intense fear understood as a condition of the soul––an ongoing, spiritual panic attack. “I chose the name SUSTO for the project because the meaning behind the word––that deep fright––was something I was experiencing, and songwriting felt like it was helping me cure it by helping me to process what was happening, Osborne says.” They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Saturday.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO