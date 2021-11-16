ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Susto's new album 'Time in the Sun' is a deeply reflective and personal record

By XPN
kaxe.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Susto lead singer Justin Osborne last visited the World Cafe back in 2018, he joked a little bit about the title of his then-latest record, Ever Since I Lost My Mind:...

www.kaxe.org

kaxe.org

KIRARA, 'HRT'

As a trans person, I liken my ever-changing relationship with gender to playing a video game. It's enjoyable, but it also feels like I'm progressing forward towards an indistinguishable end goal, with levels, checkpoints, blockers, and even villains crossing my path. To me, this is an experience that makes perfect sense, but the full metaphor never crossed my mind until hearing KIRARA's "HRT," a nearly seven-minute electronic number.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Swallow the Sun, Moonflowers

Moonflowers is the eighth full-length from Jyväskylä, Finland-based Swallow the Sun, who’ve worked with Century Media since issuing their 2015 triple-album, Songs From the North I, II & III (review here). Comprised of founders Juha Raivio (guitar), Mikko Kotamaki (vocals) and Matti Honkonen (bass), as well as drummer Juuso Raatikainen, guitarist Juho Raiha, and keyboardist/backing vocalist Janni Peuhu (who’ll sit out the touring cycle for Moonflowers owing to commitments to his other band, Mercury Circle), they celebrated the band’s 20th anniversary earlier this year with the release of 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair: Live in Helsinki, captured at Tavastia Club in Feb. 2020, but Moonflowers feels no less like a victory lap when it comes to their stylistic accomplishments, sweeping grandiosity — looking at you, the solo in “Keep Your Heart Safe From Me” — emotive resonance and melding of slower extreme metal, death-doom and lush melodicism.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Dead Milkmen recording new album

This weekend, The Dead Milkmen singer Rodney Anonymous posted pictures from the studio. He stated that the band is recording a new album (which they have been hinting at since before Covid). The band's last studio album was Pretty Music for Pretty People in 2014, though they have released an experimental compilation, Fascist Groove Thang [7-inch] , and a compilation contribution since then. We'll keep you updated.
MUSIC
State
South Carolina State
wncw.org

Friday at 2pm: SUSTO

The band SUSTO got its start with a 14-year-old Justin Osborne writing songs in a small town in South Carolina, on his grandfather’s guitar that his parents forbade him to play. After some time spent in Havana, he settled in Charleston, and the band was born. The word susto describes an intense fear understood as a condition of the soul––an ongoing, spiritual panic attack. “I chose the name SUSTO for the project because the meaning behind the word––that deep fright––was something I was experiencing, and songwriting felt like it was helping me cure it by helping me to process what was happening, Osborne says.” They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Saturday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

KINGMOSTWANTED’s New Album, “Time For The Throne” Has Arrived

Way back in June, KINGMOSTWANTED announced his project, Time For The Throne would arrive on streamers in November. The 18-track album was dropped off on Friday, and includes multiple features from both AzChike and MCM Raymond, along with some other noteworthy collaborators. “It’s out, repost to all stories n tag...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Wil Akogu drops off his reflective new album, 'Die An Idea'

Although migrating away from your home country is never easy, being able to see different parts of the world and receive potential opportunities is a blessing. Born in Nigeria, rising artist Wil Akogu moved to the states when he was 11-years-old, bouncing between American cultural hubs like Chicago and Los Angeles. Though he was around a new influence, Akogu never lost his connection to his culture, as he meshed elements of his homeland with styles from where he built himself as an artist. Looking to showcase this style, he checks in with his impressive new album, Die An Idea.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Tegan and Sara finish recording new album

Tegan And Sara have finished recording their new album. It will be their 10th LP and is expected out in 2022. The band stated: "We wrapped up recording our 10th studio album last night. It'll be a minute before you hear it but we're pretty excited about it. Music will always be the heart & soul of T&S. And this album has got a lot of fucking heart. We can't wait to share this one with you." The band released Hey, I’m Just Like You in 2019.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Big Thief Announce New Album, Share New Single “Time Escaping”

Big Thief have announced the release of a new studio album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, which will be out on February 11 via 4AD. They have also shared a new single from the album, “Time Escaping.” Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
MUSIC
Soompi

TWICE Breaks Personal Record For Stock Pre-Orders With Upcoming Studio Album

TWICE’s upcoming album has set a new personal record for the group!. According to JYP Entertainment on November 10, TWICE’s third studio album “Formula Of Love: O+T=<3” surpassed 630,000 stock pre-orders as of November 8. The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior...
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

Hello to Courtney Barnett's stellar new album 'Things Take Time, Take Time'

It's here. Today is the day. Courtney Barnett has released her stellar third album Things Take Time, Take Time, which is out today via Mom+Pop Music / Marathon Artists. Described as a "finely-woven collage of snapshots recorded at a time of creative renewal and deeper understanding," that could not be more accurate, as the Australian artist continues to chart new territory and further establish herself as one of the most talented singer-songwriters of her generation.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: Ed Sheeran releases personal, compelling new album

On Oct. 29, four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran released his fourth solo studio album “=,” pouring out his love for his wife and daughter into the lyrics of the tracks that make up this latest collection. It’s been four years since Sheeran released his wildly popular solo album “÷.” In...
MUSIC
bellevueheraldleader.com

Blur's Dave Rowntree signs solo record deal for debut album

Blur's Dave Rowntree has signed to an indie label for his debut album. The 'Parklife' group's drummer has inked a deal with Cooking Vinyl for his first solo record, which is due out in 2022. The 57-year-old musician-and-composer said in a statement: “As a kid I used to spend hours...
MUSIC
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Bryan Lubeck Releases New Album "Midnight Sun"

Ally Venable Keeping True Blues Guitar Licks Alive. The Tuesday, October 26th program will find host Tom Lounges shining a light on the music and career of an artist coming to the Region for a performance in the Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino (29th & Burr St.) in Gary, Indiana on October 29th.
MUSIC
metalinjection

MACHINE HEAD Recording New Album Including "10 Minute Plus Epic"

Machine Head has released a stream of singles between 2019 and 2021, including their new EP Arrows In Words From The Sky. Now the band is turning its collective eye toward a brand new studio album due out in summer 2022. The new album will be their first since Catharsis...
ROCK MUSIC
kaxe.org

100 gecs, 'mememe'

When 100 gecs' self-titled EP was released in 2017, its hyperpop sound felt insular – there was an alluring insider quality to it, a queer-oriented "if you know you know" magic that gained the group a cult-ish following. Four years and one debut album later, Laura Les and Dylan Brady have crossed over into the mainstream, gaining a feverish and dedicated fanbase, not to mention co-signs by Charli XCX, 3OH!3, Fall Out Boy and more.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Långfinger Update on New Album Recording

Probably okay now to admit that I wasn’t sure there was going to be another album from Swedish classic heavy rockers Långfinger, but as of a week ago, the band have finished basic tracks for the follow-up to 2016’s Crossyears (review here). Guitarist Kalle Lilja has been plenty busy as one of the operators of Welfare Sounds in Gothenburg, and drumming in Wolves in Haze, who have a new record out, so without hearing that Långfinger were actively… active… I kind of assumed they weren’t. Happy to have been mistaken.
ROCK MUSIC

