The FBI needs your help to identify "John Doe 45," a man who they say may have critical information in connection to a child sexual exploitation case. The agency released partial photos of the man in hopes that someone may recognize him. The man is believed to be 45 years old. He appears to have a goatee, brown eyes, and short-to-medium brown hair. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO