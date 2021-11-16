ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medic Company Hired by Astroworld Fest Responded to 11 Cardiac Arrests Simultaneously, CEO Says

Cover picture for the articleThe CEO of Paradocs, the medical company hired by Astroworld festival, has shared his side of the story in regards to what transpired on Nov. 5. In an interview with CNN on Monday, Alex Pollak said his staff did everything they could to help the victims, and that they dealt with...

SFGate

Police chief says he met with Travis Scott before Astroworld Fest to express safety concerns

Before a raucous - and ultimately deadly - Friday night performance in Houston, the city's police chief met with rapper Travis Scott to express his concern. Their conversation lasted a few minutes, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement released Monday. Finner said he conveyed his "concerns regarding public safety" at the Astroworld Festival to Scott and the artist's head of security.
Insider

The medical company hired by Astroworld organizers says medics followed the correct plan of action at the festival where 8 people were killed in a crowd surge

At least eight people died and at least 300 more were injured at Astroworld last Friday when concertgoers rushed the stage. Insider spoke to ParaDocs, a medical company hired by Astroworld organizers. A ParaDocs spokesperson said medics followed the correct plan of action at the festival. A crowd surge on...
TheDailyBeast

Astroworld EMTs Defend Themselves: We Had to Deal With 11 Cardiac Arrests at Once

The CEO of the company hired to oversee medical operations at the Astroworld festival has defended his workers, saying they had to deal with the “impossible” task of treating 11 cardiac arrests at the same time. Alex Pollak, CEO of ParaDocs, said he wanted to “set the record straight” on what his team did to save lives in the thick of the crowd crush two weeks ago. “This is something I’ll have nightmares about for the rest of my life,” he said. “The team is extremely broken up about it. Seeing so many young people getting CPR at one time, it’s just something no one should have to go through. Even though we’re medical professionals, we should be used it. You can’t get used to something like that.” Pollak said his staff had to deal with concert-goers jumping on their carts while they were performing CPR. “They thought it was a joke,” he said. Ten people died as a result of the crush at the Nov. 5 show.
The Independent

Astroworld medic says he found three unconscious people in just 10 minutes in Travis Scott crowd

A man who says he worked as a medic at the Astroworld Festival on Friday has revealed how he found three unconscious people in just 10 minutes in the crowd at Travis Scott’s show.In a three-part TikTok video posted under the account name @remi.rich, the man described how he and his coworkers were overwhelmed by the number of festival-goers in need of life-saving medical attention on Friday night.He told how he was first called to the stage to find a girl who fellow festival-goers told him had been unconscious for 10 minutes and was lying in the crowd without receiving...
Rolling Stone

No, an Astroworld Security Guard Was Not Injected With Drugs at the Fest

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner walked back a story that a security guard at the Astroworld Festival was injected with a mysterious substance during the tragedy that left eight people dead. Police and sources close to Astroworld had previously pushed the injection narrative when the story was beginning to unfold. Several outlets including TMZ had previously cited an Astroworld source. On Saturday, Nov. 6, one day after the deadly incident, Finner told reporters that one “narrative” that had emerged was that the crowd surge was prompted by an individual injecting other people with drugs. At the time, Finner said authorities received...
FireRescue1

Astroworld staff treated 11 cardiac arrest patients at once, ParaDocs CEO said

NEW YORK — In an interview with CNN this week, ParaDocs CEO said staff members worked hard to save lives at the deadly Astroworld music festival earlier this month. The private EMS company was hired by Astroworld organizers, who are being sued along with performers Travis Scott and Drake, show promoters and private security, KXAN reported.
WSYX ABC6

9-year-old injured at Astroworld festival in medically-induced coma, family says

HOUSTON (CNN/CNN Newsource) - A 9-year-old boy who attended the Astroworld festival with his father is in a coma. Ezra Blount's grandfather says the boy was on his father's shoulders when the crowd at the event surged and started pushing. That led to the father becoming crushed and passing out, at which point, Ezra fell to the ground.
The Independent

Astroworld: Live Nation stock price falls 5 per cent as CEO says his ‘heart goes out’ to victims

Events giant Live Nation saw more than $1billion wiped off its stockmarket value on Monday after a deadly crowd surge at its Astroworld Festival resulted in eight deaths and hundreds of injuries.Live Nation’s share price fell more than 5 per cent from its opening price of $123,79, to close on Monday at $117.14.More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in Texas against Live Nation and headliner Travis Scott, alleging there was insufficient emergency personnel and that the concert continued even after a mass casualty event was declared. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino issued a statement to say his...
thedoctorstv.com

What Is the Difference Between Cardiac Arrest and a Heart Attack?

How common is cardiac arrest in young, fit adults like Meghan who collapsed while running the Boston Marathon? Cardiologist Dr. Tiffany Sizemore shares it’s very uncommon, also explaining the difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack. Cameron shares what it’s like to know that he actually saved Meghan’s life.
107 JAMZ

Who Is Responsible For The Tragic Incident At AstroWorld Fest In Houston?

What was supposed to be a fun weekend of music and great events for the annual Astroworld Festival In Houston, turned out more tragic than we thought? There have been 8 people confirmed dead from the event and more than 300 people have been treated or hospitalized. The question that many want to know is who is the blame for the tragic events.
