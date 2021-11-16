Gadsden County deputy shot near Havana Tuesday, suspect in custody

A Gadsden County deputy was injured in a shootout in Havana on Tuesday morning, with the suspect now in custody.

GCSO officials told ABC 27 that the shooting happened near Jamieson Road.

The deputy responded to calls of a stolen white company truck at about 11:45 a.m. and was intentionally rammed by the suspect in the alleged stolen truck, according to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE added that once the suspect rammed the deputy, the suspect got out of the truck and fired several shots into the deputy's vehicle.

The suspect was found roughly an hour later in a wooded area nearby by Florida Highway Patrol, according to officials.

The deputy has been transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and GCSO said the deputy is stable and talking. Officials added that she is "in good spirits" and is recovering.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Dexter Lawson, who was initially wanted by Leon County deputies after allegedly stealing the truck from the 5800 block of North Monroe Street.

Lawson is currently being held in the Leon County Detention Facility for grand theft of a motor vehicle, with other charges pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.