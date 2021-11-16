ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU lifts indoor mask mandate, ends on-campus event restrictions

By KATC News
 6 days ago
Louisiana State University has lifted their indoor mask mandate on their Baton Rouge campus and ended restrictions for on-campus events.

LSU officials say the change, which was made upon the recommendation of LSU's Health and Medical Advisory Committee, will take effect immediately.

"While we are encouraged by the low number of cases we have seen this fall, and the overall success of our COVID policies and protocols, the pandemic is still a fluid situation. We will continue to carefully monitor trends, and these protocols are subject to change if transmission patterns, number of cases, or positivity rates in the Baton Rouge area change significantly. The health and safety of our campus community remains our highest priority."

Quarantine protocols will remain unchanged, wastewater testing will remain in place, and testing of unvaccinated individuals will continue.

More information about what to expect in the spring semester will be coming soon, they say.

LSU says that the Health and Medical Advisory Committee also continues to recommend vaccines and boosters for those who meet the criteria outlined by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Booster shots and vaccines from all three manufacturers are available for students and employees at the Student Health Center . Testing, vaccines and boosters are also available at other campus locations .

The Student Health Center also has flu shots available for students.

KATC has reached out to universities and colleges in the Acadiana area to determine if any will make changes before the end of the Fall semester.

South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) says that they are keeping protocols in place through the fall semester. This includes masking indoors and check-in processes at the front door.

We have also reached out to UL Lafayette for an update. On October 28, the university said they would keep the masking requirement in place through the end of the fall semester.

KATC News

Louisiana is ranked 50th in COVID-related job losses recovered, UL's economic forecast tells

Louisiana had the slowest job recovery of all states ranking 50th in COVID- related job losses recovered; Hurricane Ida was obviously a factor in the state's economy. A new forecast from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette shows that employment projects fell shy of the third quarter projections with the state having regained 38 % of those jobs in the third quarter, according to The Daily Advertiser .
KATC News

Indiana organization donates supplies to Ida victims in Lafayette

Those still recovering from the hurricanes here in Louisiana now have a little more help, all thanks to a community in Indiana. Thursday, an 18-wheeler filled with clothing and bedding for survivors of Hurricane Ida arrived in Lafayette. Joe Ayers, with PIE's Clothing Closet out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, flew to Lafayette to donate the items.
KATC News

GeauxVote deadline for online registration, Sat. Nov. 20

Prospects who are interested in voting in the December 11 elections have a deadline to meet Saturday, November 20. New Iberia's marshal's run-off election will be held Dec. 11. The run-off will be between Corey Porter and Dickie Fremin who faced off for the seat last Saturday, Nov. 13 , with Brett Lang.
