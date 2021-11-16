FORECAST: Sunny & chilly today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cooler and drier air will be in place across the area today in the wake of the cold front that passed through last night. The clouds continue to clear out and we will see full on sunshine all day long. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. It could also be a bit breezy today with winds out of the north gusting over 20 MPH at times. We will get pretty cold into tonight with lows falling back into the 30s under clear skies.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO