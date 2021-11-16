FORECAST: Sunny & chilly today

A second cold front will move through today. This will make us sunny and breezy with north winds of 15-20 mph. You will want a light jacket today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s around noon and then they will fall to the 40s by 5 PM.
Miami (CBSMiami) – A chilly breeze is set to replace the soggy weather we’ve had over the past few days but it won’t stick around long. Despite the cooler mornings Monday and Tuesday, a pleasant Thanksgiving is expected for us here in South Florida.
The cold front that will usher in this cooler air will be moving through the area Monday afternoon and evening. Expect warm temperatures ahead of if with highs in the middle 80s Monday afternoon. A few showers or even a gusty storm is possible mainly Monday afternoon and early evening. By Monday night the showers move out...
We’ll have cloud cover and chilly conditions for a good amount of the day today. We’ll start off the day with mostly cloudy skies, gradually clearing later on today, with a high of 39. We are looking at mostly clear skies and cold tonight with a low of 24. And, then sunny and warmer on Tuesday with a high of 48.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cooler and drier air will be in place across the area today in the wake of the cold front that passed through last night. The clouds continue to clear out and we will see full on sunshine all day long. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. It could also be a bit breezy today with winds out of the north gusting over 20 MPH at times. We will get pretty cold into tonight with lows falling back into the 30s under clear skies.
Monday will be sunny and cool, with a high of 71 degrees. A low of 44 is forecast tonight. Breezy conditions are expected, with wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 72 and a low of 56.
Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a...
Colder air is going to move in tonight. Here's Monday's noon forecast. Technical Discussion: Colder Air Moves In For Tonight & Tomorrow... As rain has pushed away, colder air is moving in starting this afternoon into tomorrow! Temperatures will plummet to below freezing tonight and a gusty NW wind will make it feel like it's in the 20s for much of tomorrow!
Longmont should see clear skies and highs in the 60s today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 29. Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 and an overnight low...
As a storm develops to the east of New England, a northwesterly flow will deliver a shot of very chilly air tonight and tomorrow! Temperatures will fall through the 40s then into the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. The wind chill by dawn will be in the teens and 20s! The sky will become clear tonight.
Our Thanksgiving holiday week is upon us and a lot of you will be hitting the roads or have family coming in to visit. Across Northeast Ohio, the next few days will be on the chilly side with temperatures running about 10-15 degrees below normal in the 30s for highs.
