Tennessee State

Child care providers can apply for Tennessee grant program

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
ChildcareTennessee is introducing a $5 million grant program to establish new childcare services or expand existing ones.

According to ChildcareTennessee, providers can apply for up to $1,000 per licensed child care slot, up to a maximum of $100,000 per program. The grants can be used for furniture, equipment, supplies, curriculum and other items and services.

The grants are administered in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Human Services. Since October 2019, the partners have distributed nearly $71 million in grants to licensed child care programs across Tennessee.

Applications are available at ChildcareTennessee.com .

Education
