TEDx Talks are coming to Bayonne. TED, a non-profit organization which aims to promote “the idea of spreading ideas,” began in 1984 as a conference about “Technology, Entertainment and Design” before becoming an established non-profit. Since then, the conferences and their approximately 18 minutes or less TED Talks have been hosted worldwide by the organization and have become synonymous with short and powerful presentations of information.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO