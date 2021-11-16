i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Expansion Drilling at Granite Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the 'Option Agreement') with Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC ('Newmont FN') and Miramar Northern Mining Ltd. ('MNML'), both wholly owned subsidiaries of Newmont Corporation ('Newmont'), which grants Gold Terra the option, upon meeting certain minimum requirements, to purchase MNML from Newmont FN (the 'Transaction'), which includes 100% of all the assets, mineral leases, Crown mineral claims, and surface rights comprising the Con Mine, as well as the areas immediately adjacent to the Con Mine, as shown in Exhibit A (the 'Con Mine Property').

