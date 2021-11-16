ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Expansion Drilling at Granite Creek

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst four holes return 14.7 g/t Au over 10.2 m, 16.3 g/t Au over 7.1 m, 12.8 g/t Au over 6.1 m, & 16.5 g/t Au over 5.3m. i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX:IAU) (OTCQX:IAUCF) (“i-80”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive results from the ongoing surface drill program, that includes...

mining.com

i-80 Gold proceeds with underground exploration at McCoy-Cove

I-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) announced on Monday it is proceeding with its planned underground, advanced exploration program at the McCoy-Cove property in Nevada. McCoy-Cove is one of four projects currently being advanced by i-80, and one of the key projects contemplated in the company’s plans to restart the recently acquired Lone Tree complex.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Bonterra drills 1.4 metres of 50.0 g/t gold at Gladiator, Quebec

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported results from the ongoing expansion diamond drilling at its 100%-owned Gladiator project located 170 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec. The focus of this exploration campaign is on expanding the size and scope of the Gladiator gold deposit and supplementing the recently updated...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

QCX tables maiden drill results from Quebec gold project

QCX Gold Corp. [QCX-TSXV, QCXGF-OTCQB, 21MA-FSE] has released assay results from a maiden drilling program at the Golden Giant project in James Bay, Quebec. The company said 17 holes (3,011 metres) were completed on the Golden Giant East and Golden Giant West blocks. Based on the latest results, the company said it will continue to focus on follow-up exploration of the East Block.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Cassiar Gold drills 23.2 metres of 3.56 g/t gold at Cassiar, British Columbia

Cassiar Gold Corp. [GLDC-TSXV; MARFF-OTCQB] has released assay results from an additional four diamond drill holes at the Taurus deposit located in the 100%-owned Cassiar North project area of the company’s flagship Cassiar gold property 70 miles south of Watson Lake, near Cassiar, Northern British Columbia, Canada. The Taurus deposit...
ECONOMY
State
Nevada State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Terra Announces C$1.5M Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with Newmont to Purchase 100% of Miramar Northern Mining's Past Producing High-Grade Gold Con Mine, Yellowknife, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the 'Option Agreement') with Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC ('Newmont FN') and Miramar Northern Mining Ltd. ('MNML'), both wholly owned subsidiaries of Newmont Corporation ('Newmont'), which grants Gold Terra the option, upon meeting certain minimum requirements, to purchase MNML from Newmont FN (the 'Transaction'), which includes 100% of all the assets, mineral leases, Crown mineral claims, and surface rights comprising the Con Mine, as well as the areas immediately adjacent to the Con Mine, as shown in Exhibit A (the 'Con Mine Property').
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Trilogy Metals drills 24.94 metres of 3.55% CuEq at Arctic project, Alaska

Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ-TSX, NYSE American] reported the first drilling results from the 2021 summer field season at the Arctic project, part of the Upper Kobuk mineral projects (UKMP) located in northwestern Alaska managed by Ambler Metals LLC, the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and South32 Ltd. [SHT-OTC; SOUHY-ASX, LSE, Jo’burg]
INDUSTRY
Idaho's Newschannel 7

US OKs gold mine exploratory drilling in eastern Idaho

IDAHO, USA — A Canadian mining company hoping to build an open-pit gold mine in Idaho west of Yellowstone National Park can resume exploratory drilling, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday. The agency said it had approved Excellon Idaho Gold’s Kilgore Gold Exploration Project in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in...
IDAHO STATE
resourceworld.com

New Age files NI 43-101 report on River Valley Palladium, Ontario

New Age Metals Inc. [NAM-TSXV; NMTLF-OTCQB; PJ7-FSE] filed an independent NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report on its 100%-owned River Valley Palladium Deposit, near Sudbury, Ontario. The Technical Report was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Highlights of the updated 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate include, at a cut-off of CDN$15/t NSR,...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Transition grab samples up to 6.18 g/t gold at Cryderman, Ontario

Transition Metals Corp.‘s [XTM-TSXV; TNTMF-OTC] sampling completed as part of the summer 2021 prospecting program has resulted in the discovery of a new gold showing on the Cryderman property in northern Ontario. The best value returned was 6.18 g/t gold from a total of 52 grab samples submitted for analysis....
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Warrior Gold Completes Drilling at Goodfish-Kirana in Kirkland Lake, Intersects Visible Gold and Provides Exploration Update

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021-- Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) (“Warrior Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its Fall 2021 diamond drill program comprising 2,838 metres in eight holes (Table 1) on its Goodfish-Kirana property in the Kirkland Lake gold camp. The objective of the program was to drill-test the extension of the A Zone at depth and along strike. Warrior Gold is pleased to report that all holes intersected the A Zone structure (see Map 1). The Company anticipates receiving assay results in early 2022.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Snowline Gold drills 13.7 g/t gold over 3.6 metres at Einarson, Yukon

Snowline Gold Corp. [SGD-CSE; SNWGF-OTC] reported additional assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on its district-scale Einarson gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The highlight is Hole J-21-015, collared 153 metres northwest of previous holes J-21-010 to J-21-013. Hole J-21-015 intersected a large, sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Getchell Gold Corp. extends the North Fork Gold Zone and intersects 47.0 g/t Au over 1.5m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (“Getchell” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the results for the North Fork Zone drill hole FCG21-10, part of the ongoing 2021 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada. Key Highlights. Hole FCG21-10 intersected the North Fork Gold Zone...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Argo Gold drills 1.8 metres of 132.3 g/t gold at Uchi, Ontario

Argo Gold Inc. [ARG-CSE; ARBTF-OTC] reported the completion a 17-hole, 2,670-metre drill program at the Uchi Lake gold project in the Red Lake district, northwestern Ontario. The exploration targets at the Uchi Gold Project area continues to be the narrow vein, high-grade gold mineralization; a common economic model in the Canadian Shield where a series of high-grade gold veins are mined using narrow vein mining methods. The 2021 drill program was designed to test additional new targets (75%) and expand known gold mineralization (25%).
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

White Gold Corp. intersects broad zones of significant near surface gold mineralization at its Betty Ford target including 50m of 3.46 g/t gold and 48m of 1.17 g/t gold in maiden diamond drill program

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce results for the recently completed maiden diamond drilling program at the Betty Ford target on the Company’s wholly owned Betty property, west-central Yukon, Canada. The Betty property is located proximal to and approximately 40 km east of Newmont Corporation’s (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) Coffee Gold deposit and 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN) Casino porphyry deposit (Figures 1 & 1a). This work forms part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.
ECONOMY
mining.com

First-ever drilling at Goldrange returns gold, silver and copper for Kingfisher

Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR) has intersected 6.88 g/t gold, 13.6 g/t silver and 0.28% copper over 9 metres in drilling at the Goldrange property, 140 km northwest of the former Bralorne gold mine in British Columbia. The company mounted a four-hole program to test the potential of the Cloud Drifter trend where artisanal mining occurred during the 1930s.
ECONOMY
sdpb.org

Company plans exploratory drilling for gold in Black Hills

Another company wants to drill holes in search of Black Hills gold. Dakota Territory Resource Corp., which has an office in Lead, filed a drilling plan earlier this month. The plan is publicly available on the website of the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The drilling sites are...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Evergold’s Golden Lion Drilling Yields the Highest Grades Yet Seen on the Property

Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, WKN:A2PTHZ) is pleased to report by far the highest grades of gold, silver, zinc and lead ever achieved in drilling at the GL1 Main target, located on the Company’s Golden Lion property in the Toodoggone epithermal district, northern British Columbia, Canada. Assay results for drill section 23-24-25 (Figure 1), encompassing the final 3 holes of the program, definitively establish that the GL1 Main Zone carries high grades of gold, silver and base metals within a broader envelope of moderate grade mineralization, with intercepts commencing just below surface and extending to at least 190 metres down-dip to the northeast, the deepest drilled to date. The zone remains open for further expansion and follow up will be a priority for the 2022 season. The Company is well financed and has working capital of $3.1 million.
ECONOMY

