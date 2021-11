In the last decade, the '5:2 diet' has exploded in popularity, transforming the eating patterns of thousands of people seeking to lose weight. The 5:2 diet is an example of what's called intermittent fasting, or time-restricted eating. At its most basic, the 5:2 system means you can eat what you want five days per week (trying to still eat sensibly on those days), while on the other two days of the week, you restrict your calorie intake significantly, often to around just 500 calories. While some research suggests intermittent fasting is no better than conventional dieting for long-term weight loss, other kinds of...

DIETS ・ 1 DAY AGO