ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

VIDEO: 'Megaspider' is biggest of its kind we've ever seen, Australian reptile park says

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive funnel-web spider with fangs capable of piercing...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Massive 'Megaspider' donated to Australian zoo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An Australian zoo said zookeepers were shocked when an anonymous donation turned out to be a massive funnel-web spider dubbed "Megaspider" by the facility. The Australian Reptile Park said someone in the Sydney or New South Wales coastal area anonymously donated a spider in a small plastic food container, and keepers were taken aback to discover the arachnid inside it was a funnel-web spider with a body that measured 1.9 inches long.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Reptile Park#Reptile#Funnel Web Spider
The Independent

‘Ghost ships’ brought to surface of Pacific Ocean after underwater volcano erupts near Japanese island

A series of underwater volcanic eruptions among Japan’s Ogasawara Islands have revealed sunken warships dating back to the 1940s.The Second World War vessels, dubbed ghost ships, lie around 1,200km south of Tokyo close to the island of Iwo Jima, a speck of volcanic rock in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean. While their existence has long been known about, the ships have been submerged below the sea for more than three decades The vessels were sunk during the Battle of Iwo Jima, a brutal conflict described as one of the bloodiest in US Marine Corps history. The battle...
ASIA
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
Discover Mag

Evidence Shows Humans May Have Introduced Now-Extinct Wolf to the Falkland Islands

A fossil warrah skull found at Spring Point Farm on West Falkland. The skull is housed at the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust. (Credit: Kit Hamley/Inside Science) (Inside Science) — An unknown population of humans that left few traces on the landscape of the Falkland Islands may have brought large fox-like dogs still present when Europeans first visited the archipelago in the late 17th century.
WILDLIFE
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy