'Barney the Dinosaur' Documentary in the Works at Peacock

By Adam Luchies
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarney the Dinosaur will once again be returning to the spotlight. Peacock has started production on a three-part documentary about the fictional purple dinosaur. The series will examine the history of the Barney franchise, including how beloved the character was by children, and how disliked he was by older audience members....

collider.com

