Apparently Greg isn’t the only who is crazy about bacon. Others like it so much that they even crave the smell of it. There’s now there’s a DIY on the net for a bacon candle. And for you bacon lovers this also gives you something else to do with your bacon grease. Just grab a mason and and pour all that leftover grease in. You will need to grab a wick from the craft store. Tape the wick on the top. After the grease sets, remove the tape. You can enjoy the smell for weeks to come.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO