Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, & Rupert Grint Reuniting For 1st Time In 10 Years For ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special

By Eric Todisco
 6 days ago
Big news, ‘Harry Potter’ fans: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and the rest of the film franchise’s cast will reunite for a retrospective special on HBO Max on Jan. 1.

The cast of Harry Potter is getting back together to remember their magical time in the blockbuster fantasy films. HBO Max announced on Tuesday (Nov. 16) that director Chris Columbus and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and more will reunite for a retrospective special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The special will air on January 1, 2022 — over 10 years since the Harry Potter family was together for the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2.

Per HBO Max, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts” will touch on all eight films from the franchise with interviews with the cast. Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart will also participate, along with special guests that will be announced at a later date.

According to Variety, a first-look at the special will air during the premiere of quiz competition “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” on Nov. 28 on TBS and Cartoon Network. Helen Mirren is hosting. The reunion special will also air on TBS and Cartoon Network in Spring 2022 ahead of the theatrical debut of Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The Harry Potter films are based on the novel series written by J.K. Rowling, who was not announced to be involved in the reunion special. The first movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, was released in theaters on November 16, 2001. The franchise spawned seven more sequels, concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 on July 15, 2011. To date, Harry Potter is the third highest-grossing film series of all time, behind Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

