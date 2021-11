Greg Paulus always knew he wanted to be a coach. Even when he was starring as a two-sport elite high school athlete, he saw a future on the sidelines. That was put to the test during a three-year period in which it seemed the rug was constantly being pulled out from underneath him. But through those challenging years, Paulus learned about the game, learned about himself and confirmed that this is the journey he wants to take.

