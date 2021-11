COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Before Michigan even took the field Saturday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh and his players knew the deal. Michigan State was on the proverbial ropes, taking one knockout blow after another en route to an ugly 56-7 loss to Ohio State, delivering the Wolverines exactly what they needed. A loss not only separated the two in-state rivals in the Big Ten East Division standings, but opened the door for Michigan to play a winner-takes-all game against the Buckeyes next Saturday, Nov. 27, in Ann Arbor.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO