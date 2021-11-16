ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dumping on my Raiders

By Raideroldtimer
silverandblackpride.com
 6 days ago

I could give a shit when a heavily favored team loses. I could give 2 shits...

www.silverandblackpride.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Inferior#American Football
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
12up

Russell Wilson has special message for Seahawks fans

Things just keep getting worse for the Seattle Seahawks. The team was expected to take down the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 at Lumen Field, but they suffered a rough defeat. The offense struggled and the defense couldn't stop Colt McCoy. While the Seahawks are now 3-7 on the season,...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Announce Update On CeeDee Lamb

One of the Dallas Cowboys top playmakers won’t return against the Chiefs. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled “out” with a concussion. The news comes courtesy of ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Lamb was initially labeled “questionable” to return while going through the NFL’s concussion protocol. That changed following...
NFL
Buffalo News

CBS analyst Boomer Esiason on Bills coordinator: 'What is Brian Daboll doing?'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CBS analyst Boomer Esiason was pointed in his critique of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll after Buffalo's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While not discounting how prolific the Daboll-Allen duo was in last year's run to the AFC championship game, Esiason questioned the coordinator's messaging...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Falcons give concerning update on Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been away from the team since late October while he deals with mental health struggles. The Falcons placed the 26-year-old on the non-football injury list earlier this season. As of Monday, Ridley is eligible to be activated and return to the team,...
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Former NFL head coach with Louisiana ties might be answer for LSU

The LSU football head coaching search has dominated sports conversation recently. Everyone has an opinion and some have an “inside source.” Lots of names have been bantered about, but one surprise is that not many coaches with an NFL background have popped up as a real prospect. Bill O’Brien, the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The only thing stopping the Bears from firing Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing late defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, another disastrous result in what has been a difficult season in the Windy City. After the game, fans at Soldier Field could be heard chanting “Fire Matt Nagy!” and it appears they may not be alone in that sentiment.
NFL
The Spun

The Eagles Fan Who Went Viral Sunday Has Been Identified

Another Eagles fan who went viral on Sunday has been identified. During the game against the New Orleans Saints, a woman later identified as Mary Kate Mink caught the attention of the FOX cameras when she yelled a couple of bad words after a roughing the passer call. The Saints...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
On3.com

Mike Tomlin reveals new injury coming out of loss to Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers left Los Angeles neither victorious nor unscathed on Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin discussed several injuries after the 41-37 loss. First, the Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out offensive guard JC Hassenauer during Sunday’s game due to a pectoral injury. He was not able to return. Also, tight end...
NFL
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy