After an unfortunate and seemingly unexpected loss to the LA Kings, everyone is in a different headspace. Do we just forget this game and remember the previous five while being optimistic. Or do we take all that is to come with a grain of salt? Tonight the Leafs get ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.This will be their first game against the Flyers since December 3, 2019.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO