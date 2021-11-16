Slovakia to decide on new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus cases have soared to a new record high in Slovakia, with some hospitals having to move COVID-19 patients elsewhere in the country because they couldn’t take any more. In neighboring Czech Republic, new infections jumped to levels close to record numbers seen during previous waves, authorities said. The Slovak Health Ministry reported that the daily increase of new infections hit 7,055 on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 6,805 set last Thursday. The Czech Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases reached 14,539 on Tuesday, the highest number since March 12. Both governments are preparing measures to tackle the spikes.

