DOT: New Hartford intersection closed after truck overturns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more individuals, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as lawmakers deepened their probe of the rallies that preceded the deadly attack. The subpoenas issued Monday include...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Final steps in the trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery were scheduled Tuesday before the case of the 25-year-old Black man’s death goes to the jury. Prosecutors planned to take much of Tuesday morning making their last case to jurors...
The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
LeBron James will serve a one-game suspension after striking Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face while boxing out for a rebound, the NBA announced Monday. Stewart has been suspended for two games for charging back at James several times. This reportedly marks the first suspension for James in...
A Pennsylvania judge on Monday ruled against Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell in his battle for custody of his three children after his estranged wife accused him of abuse during the trial. Judge James Arner ruled that Laurie Snell, Parnell's estranged wife, will get primary legal custody of...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago are safe and “in good spirits” after being freed in Haiti, their U.S..-based church organization announced. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying it could not give the names...
Comments / 0